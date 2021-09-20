Roger Federer starring in a commercial with Lebron James and Rihanna

We are now in the final stages of his tennis career and we do not know when, after yet another stop, Roger Federer will be able to return to the field to play. Now the Swiss champion is still a very powerful person in the marketing industry and the latest demonstration is the collaboration of twenty-time Slam winner Roger with world-renowned artist Rihanna, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers and legend of the Nba Lebron James and finally the writer Patti Fabbro.

After all, in addition to his tennis career, Federer is admired for the many values ​​he has followed throughout his life, values ​​such as perseverance, kindness and his love of travel. On its website, the Rinowa brand released its words: “Tennis champion Roger Federer grew up on his own courts and during the period of absence from sport Roger, together with Rihanna, Lebron James and writer Patti Smith redefined his expectations and travel experiences “

Rimowa’s new campaign shares the journey of these four global icons as they embrace a new era of movement.

The Rinowa commercial with Roger Federer