Roger Michell, director of «Notting Hill», cult film starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, has died

Roger Michell, British director, a love story teller known to the general public with the romantic film “Notting Hill” in 1999, died at the age of 65. The announcement of his disappearance was made today by the family, without revealing the place and cause of death.

Michell’s films

After a long apprenticeship as an assistant and theater director and some films for the small and big screen, Michell found consecration with the romantic film “Notting Hill” with Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans and Hugh Bonneville. Michell also co-wrote the script with Richard Curtis and directed the hottest stars of the day.

He was also entrusted with directing 2001’s Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, but a heart attack forced him to give up and the film was offered to John Madden. Michell returned to directing with 2002’s Crime Hypothesis, starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson. Disappointed by Hollywood, Michell returned to London to direct 2003’s The Mother, a drama about family desolation, followed by 2004’s Fatal Love based on Ian McEwan’s novel of the same name, and 2006’s Venus with Peter ÒToole.

“Good Morning” (2010) with Harrison Ford marked Michell’s return to America. Two years later he shoots “A Royal Weekend,” starring Bill Murray as Roosevelt. His most recent films include “Rachel” (2017), “Blackbird – The Last Embrace” and (2019) and “The Duke” (2020).

The life of the director

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 5, 1956, Michell spent his childhood in Beirut, Damascus and Prague, following his father in his diplomatic work. Educated at Clifton College, he then studied at Cambridge University and won the prestigious Royal Shakespear Company Buzz Goodbody Award for his first steps in directing.

Graduated in 1977, he moved to London and joined the staff of the Royal Court Theater and became the assistant director to well-known playwrights such as John Osborne and Samuel Beckett and Danny Boyle. In ’79 he left the Royal Court Theater and became a screenwriter and director of his own projects. In 1985 he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company where he remained for six years as assistant director and director of “Some Americans Abroad”.

The BBC offered him the opportunity to move to the small screen by signing the miniseries “Downtown Lagos” (1992) and “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1993, which is an adaptation of the autobiography of the writer Hanif Kureishi) with Naveen Andrews, as well as some episode of “Omnibus” (1995). Struck by Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion”, Michell decides to adapt it to the big screen in a 1995 film of the same name, winning 5 Bafta awards. He then shot “My Night with Reg” (1996), followed by Titanic Town (1998) which won the Ecumenical Jury Prize in Locarno. In 1999 the conquest of Hollywood with «Notting Hill».

The marriage

Michell was married to actress Kate Buffery, from whom he divorced in 2002, after the birth of his two children: actress Rosie Michell and actor and songwriter Harry Michell. He was currently linked to actress Anna Maxwell Martin, with whom he had two children.