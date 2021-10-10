Roger Michell, the memory of Julia Roberts: “I loved every minute we spent together”

Julia Roberts he recalled Roger Michell, the director who died this week at 65, who directed her and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill in 1999. The actress entrusted her words of affection to a post published on Instagram and to a statement issued to People.

Yesterday, Thursday 23 September, the world of cinema welcomed the news of the passing of Roger Michell with great regret. The South African director was best known for directing Notting Hill, the 1999 romantic comedy that became one of the highest-grossing British films of all time. Well, after Michell’s death, Julia Roberts, the protagonist of the film released 22 years ago together with Hugh Grant, shared a black and white photo on social media that portrays the director himself, and wrote in the caption: “I loved every minute we spent together. Rest in peace“The actress also added a broken heart emoji, further expressing her displeasure via a statement released to People.”He always had a sweet smile on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share“said Roberts, who described Michell as”a man always polite and kind“. The Hollywood star then added:”I feel so lucky to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him“. Roberts also offered his condolences to Michell’s children, whom he defined.”the true lights of his life“.

Sony Pictures Classics also shared a statement in honor of the director: “We are devastated and shocked by the news of the disappearance of our dear friend Roger Michell. We were with him just a few weeks ago in Telluride for The Duke, celebrating his outstanding achievement. Roger was a world-class director, one of the best and friendliest and warmest people ever. We have been together since 1995, when we brought him and his first film, Persuasion, to Telluride. Our love goes out to his family and friends who are experiencing the deep sadness we all share“.

Following the success of Notting Hill, Michell directed Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson in 2002 in Crime Assumptions. He then directed Good Morning in the Morning in 2010, with Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton and Rachel McAdams, while in 2017 he directed the film Rachel, with Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz. Michell’s latest films were Blackbird – 2019’s Last Embrace starring Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill and Kate Winslet and 2020’s The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.