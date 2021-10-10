News

Roger Michell, the memory of Julia Roberts: “I loved every minute we spent together”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Julia Roberts shared on social networks her memory of Roger Michell, the director who directed her in Notting Hill. The actress also released a statement to People.

Julia Roberts he recalled Roger Michell, the director who died this week at 65, who directed her and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill in 1999. The actress entrusted her words of affection to a post published on Instagram and to a statement issued to People.

Yesterday, Thursday 23 September, the world of cinema welcomed the news of the passing of Roger Michell with great regret. The South African director was best known for directing Notting Hill, the 1999 romantic comedy that became one of the highest-grossing British films of all time. Well, after Michell’s death, Julia Roberts, the protagonist of the film released 22 years ago together with Hugh Grant, shared a black and white photo on social media that portrays the director himself, and wrote in the caption: “I loved every minute we spent together. Rest in peace“The actress also added a broken heart emoji, further expressing her displeasure via a statement released to People.”He always had a sweet smile on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share“said Roberts, who described Michell as”a man always polite and kind“. The Hollywood star then added:”I feel so lucky to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him“. Roberts also offered his condolences to Michell’s children, whom he defined.”the true lights of his life“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Sony Pictures Classics also shared a statement in honor of the director: “We are devastated and shocked by the news of the disappearance of our dear friend Roger Michell. We were with him just a few weeks ago in Telluride for The Duke, celebrating his outstanding achievement. Roger was a world-class director, one of the best and friendliest and warmest people ever. We have been together since 1995, when we brought him and his first film, Persuasion, to Telluride. Our love goes out to his family and friends who are experiencing the deep sadness we all share“.

Following the success of Notting Hill, Michell directed Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson in 2002 in Crime Assumptions. He then directed Good Morning in the Morning in 2010, with Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton and Rachel McAdams, while in 2017 he directed the film Rachel, with Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz. Michell’s latest films were Blackbird – 2019’s Last Embrace starring Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill and Kate Winslet and 2020’s The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
901
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
897
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
869
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
817
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top