Roger Waters says he’s ‘much more important’ than Drake, The Weeknd

When it comes to the unplanned celebrity beef, Roger Waters apparently took the cake

The Pink Floyd frontman recently said he was “much, much more important” than Canadian crooners Drake and The Weeknd in a new interview.

The 78-year-old music legend offered his comment after The Weeknd’s concert in Toronto received more media coverage than his own.

The Super Bowl Half Time star kicked off his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour on July 8, which fell on the same night as one of Waters’ shows.

“I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is because I don’t listen to a lot of music,” he told The Globe and Mail, noting that it “feels wrong.”

“People told me he was a great actor. Well, good luck to him. I have nothing against him.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The bassist and vocalist went on to slam another Toronto icon: Drake.

“And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them. I am much, much, much more important than any of them will ever be, no matter how many billions of streams they have. There are things happening here that are fundamentally important to all of our lives,” he said.

He also dissed Drake in the interview. Getty Images

Several fans took to social media in response to his comments.

“I love Roger Waters and Pink Floyd is one of my favorite bands of all time but this feels like an ‘old man shout cloud’ moment,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said: “I love Roger Waters and I think he’s done amazing things, but that was 50 years ago. step back.

The Weeknd performed a concert in Toronto the same night as Waters. Getty Images for TW

Still, the numbers speak for themselves: 11 of Drake’s tracks have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, he has four Grammys, and averages 67 million Spotify listeners per month.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has the number one Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time with “Blinding Lights,” he has four Grammys and averages 75 million listeners on Spotify each month.

He claimed to be “much more important” than the singers. Getty Images

Comparatively, Waters has a UK number one single, achieved six UK number one albums and owns a Grammy with her bank, Pink Floyd.

As a solo artist, he averages 550,000 Spotify listeners per month.