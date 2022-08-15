‘Rogue Agent’ – 2022 Movie Review
RogueAgent It is a movie starring Gemma Arterton Y James Norton. It is directed by Declan Lawn Y Adam Patterson.
A good thriller that, without being anything exceptional, manages to get away with it without standing out as a whole.
Plot
Robert Freegard is a professional con man who, among his many “adventures”, poses as an MI5 agent.
Movie review
A good thriller on this occasion from the hand of Netflix that, when it wants, also knows how to do things well and leave teen comedies behind. Rogue Agent is a film totally for adults that, complying with the genre and without too much originality, knows how to compose a story with structure, a sense of slow rhythm and history, as well as gradually outline the profile of a character effectively, consistent and entertaining.
Without being anything from the other world or standing out in its original or visual facet, it is an effective work in terms of script and structure more than direction, which seeks more a certain gender invisibility than brilliance, which is carried by all the main character interpreted by James Norton (The Appearance of Things), creating the role of the seducer who does it once again and who, in addition to taking the story with him, also manages to seduce the viewer.
A film more of characters than of scenic shocks that unfolds very, very slowly for a thriller, that is also quite diluted in its central part but that, however, has managed to find its rhythm and balance.
They will say… Oops, this is one of the good ones. It’s not that big of a deal because, deep down, we’ve already seen her in quite a few telefilms of seduced women (or women) who gradually discover the truth. Basically, it is a well-treated story but also a hackneyed story and, if we investigate, it tastes like a script prepared for the dramatic ending.
Our opinion
An adult film is appreciated and the good treatment, the slow pace and the fact that the script tells things calmly and rhythmically is appreciated, but, deep down, it is a thriller with a simple plot, but valuable and enjoyable.
Release date
August 12 in theaters (United States).
Where to Watch Rogue Agent
In Netflix.
Trailer
Distribution
Gemma Arterton
…
Alice Archer
James Norton
…
Robert Freegard
Marisa Abela
…
Sophie Jones
Sarah Goldberg
…
Jenny Jackson
Shazad Latif
…
DC Sonny Chandra
Freya Mavor
…
mae hansen
Rob Malone
…
Ian Preston
Julian Barratt
…
Phil
Edwina Findley Dickerson
…
Special Agent Sandy Harland
Jimmy Akingbola
…
Andrew
RogueAgent (2022)
Title: RogueAgent
Plot: Robert Freegard is a professional con artist who, among his many “adventures”, poses as an MI5 agent.
Publication date: August 7, 2022
Country: United Kingdom
Duration: 115 min
Author: Martin Cid
Address: Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson
Interpreters: Gemma Arterton, James Norton, Shazad Latif, Jimmy Akingbola, Sarah Goldberg, Julian Barratt, Freya Mavor, Edwina Findley Dickerson
Gender: thriller
Our opinion
An adult film is appreciated and the good treatment, the slow pace and the fact that the script tells things calmly and rhythmically is appreciated, but, deep down, it is a thriller with a simple plot, but valuable and enjoyable.
- Plot – 6/10
- Cinematography – 5/10
- Interpretation – 6.5/10
- Address – 5/10