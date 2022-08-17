‘Rogue Agent’ is a cautionary tale wrapped in an exciting story – Metro World News

If you’ve ever heard a story that sounds almost too far-fetched to believe, you know the feeling that the events and characters resonate with you, and rightfully so. Human nature is many things, but never boring. And the depths to which some people can go in abusing traits like confidence or power always makes for a compelling narrative, and a cautionary tale, too.

That’s the case with “Rogue Agent,” Netflix’s latest chilling true story starring James Norton – who also produces the film – and directed by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson. Following the story of Robert Freegard, a career con artist, the film examines not only the manipulative nature of his main character, but also the victims he tricked and how his charm was capable of disarming just about anyone. .

The story first reached Norton, who plays Freegard, via email. Journalist Michael Bronner set out to write an 11,000-word article about the ambiguous man who practically kidnapped his victims through brainwashing, and lied to ruin the financial and mental lives of many.

“It was such a compelling, strange, and incredible true story,” says Norton. “And right away we were hooked and realized that it could be a fantastic movie.”

The idea and the character stayed with the actor for about 6 years before the wheels of his production company, Rabbit Track Pictures, started up with former TV boss Kitty Kaletsky.

“I have never had an experience like this. It was interesting to build the world and all the characters and work out their journeys, as well as my own, and trying to share my roles as an actor and producer in that sense,” explains Norton. “It really comes down to this man at the center of everything. He is so quirky and mysterious and an enigma. And it’s a really fun and interesting challenge for me to try to figure out that puzzle.”

Robert Freegard’s puzzle piqued the curiosity of both Lawn and Patterson as directors. And it’s actually something more personal.

“Years ago I had a relationship with a sociopathic liar, and I completely sacrificed reason and objectivism: I was an investigative journalist and couldn’t see what was happening to me. And my friends couldn’t either. I had a hard time getting out of that,” Patterson explains.

Lawn, also a former investigative journalist and a friend of Patterson’s during that period, also had a similar attraction to the story.

“We both recognized something in her,” explains Lawn. “And I think as a filmmaker, if you have a vested interest in it, you’re going to commit fully every day to make it in the first place. And hopefully, the end result will be interesting to other people.”

At the beginning of the film, we meet Freegard early in his life recruiting college students for his top-secret job as an MI5 agent, and one of them – Sophie (Marisa Abela) – falls under his spell for years. Her charm progresses over the years, reaching its peak in the film when she meets Alice (Gemma Arterton).

“It is an outlier, but Freegard is not unique. There are people out there like him.” — Declan Lawn, Director.

And as a viewer, especially if you are not fully aware of what the story is really about, you feel embarked on a journey just like Alice. As a lawyer, she has a sharp mind and is skeptical of some of Freegard’s points. But, he is always able to explain her absences, or why he has a woman calling her phone late at night, or even why people come up to Alice to claim that he isn’t really Alice. who he claims to be

“We needed Freegard to be so seductive in the first half of the movie that even though you know he’s a con man, you can tell how Alice was seduced. And the public could also be seduced”, continues Lawn.

Norton also had a similar sentiment, but in the back of his and the filmmaker’s minds was always how to stay true to the victims.

“We discussed how much of this myth and this narrative he really believed… Early on and in early drafts of the script, we played with the idea that he really fully believes he’s a spy. His delusion has gotten so strong and so weird that he, on some level, he’s not playing, but he’s actually working for the government. We walked away from that because it felt like that was endorsing someone who was really vicious and self-centered,” Norton explains. “Where does the truth end and manipulation begin? We let the public make the final decision.”

Although they had Bronner’s article for reference, and the journalist worked with both co-directors to write the script, there wasn’t enough time to fit everything into the film. But, as Patterson says, “we believe we have conveyed the essence of truth.”

Patterson also explained how his and Lawn’s careers as investigative journalists shaped their worldview.

“We’ve spent many years in the trenches of the real world, and you know very well the psychology of different people and how different situations are handled. What Dec and I take away from those years is that people are not black or white. It’s very convenient to think of them that way: that bad people do bad things all the time and only do bad things, and good people do good things. Of course, the world doesn’t work like that,” he explains.

“Rogue Agent” shows the rise and fall of not only Freegard’s relationship with Alice, but also that of an American psychiatrist, Jenny (Sarah Goldberg). And, as the story evolves, so does the impact of the scammer’s range in terms of relationships. But Alice doesn’t give up without a fight and goes after Freegard, and something similar happened to him in real life.

“He is able to realize what people lack and what they think they need to be happy and he can use it against them, stealing all their money and ruining their lives. Like a therapist who makes mistakes. So, when he realized that he had that power… he was intoxicating and he couldn’t resist doing it over and over again,” says Norton.

On September 6, 2005, Robert Freegard was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of robbery, and eight counts of deception. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, in April 2007, the Court of Appeal overturned both kidnapping convictions, and Freegard was released from jail in 2009.

“It’s scary… it’s really sad and it’s unfair. But unfortunately, the law and the legal system are not really based on justice,” Norton continues. “I understand the logic… the appeal was based on the fact that you can’t get locked up for life for lying. But it’s really sad that our legal system doesn’t have the nuance or the sophistication to fully incriminate you and protect the public.”

The Netflix documentary ‘Puppet Master’ also delves into Freegard’s life after his release, and while it’s not affiliated with ‘Rogue Agent,’ Lawn says it’s a good counterpart to the film.

Even while working on the film, the cast and crew started receiving phone calls from people claiming to know someone or, as one person put it, to be married to someone who was under Freegard’s spell. And they hoped that this film could help other victims. But the possibility that it was Freegard himself who made the call was also not lost on them. That doesn’t defeat the purpose in any way.

“It is an outlier, but Freegard is not unique. There are people like that”, concludes Lawn. “(Hopefully) this movie helps illuminate all of that, even with people like that in power. It doesn’t matter where Freegard is, but what he stands for.”

‘Rogue Agent’ is now available in theaters, on Netflix and on AMC+.