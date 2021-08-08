Rogue | M. J. Bassett’s film review: Megan Fox vs. a Lion Eats Men

Rogue of English M. J. Bassett (Silent Hill: Revelation) is an action film distributed by Lionsgate with Megan Fox (Transformers) in one of her surprisingly most successful roles, which reminds us how we should not give her up for immediately passed off in the role of a hardened mercenary with confidence and compassion. The film – designed for it straight-to-video – underlines how it is possible to make a thriller all in all effective with a limited budget by resorting to a cast mostly reliable and a simple script (and a tad predictable) but well structured (which only in appearance can remember Spirits in Darkness).

Samantha O’Hara (Fox) is leading a group of mercenaries on a rescue mission in the middle of nowhere in black Africa. The task is simple: to save the precious cargo and run away before getting hurt. Of course, the plan quickly blows up, when they run into more imposing firepower than expected, narrowly escaping death only to find themselves in danger again after encamping at what they thought was an abandoned lions breeding site.

Now, the soldiers of fortune the former hostages must face a ferocious lion eats men, not to mention the equally lethal group of men who try to take back the men taken from them and kill those who dared to get in their way.

Rogue proves to be a quick and pleasant vision, taking a slender concept and expanding it to include some consistent backstory and meaning. First, it spreads awareness of the whole idea of breeding lions, which involves taking these animals, raising them and then killing them not for sport, but to resell their fur and bones.

Secondly, the screenplay by M. J. Bassett it talks about the victims of human trafficking and the price it takes for those directly and indirectly affected by it. Rogue does not touch this hot topic lightly, but, once again, trying to dig a little deeper than predictable.

Finally, we are faced with an action movie focused on a group of rock-hard soldiers led by Megan Fox. The 34-year-old star of Jennifer’s Body, not exactly the first name that would come to mind for such a role, made the commitment with the utmost respect and dedication, stepping into the shoes of the leader in a credible and even sympathetic way.

After all, the hatred poured out by many on the actress in the past is mostly unmotivated, since she has always played the characters that were entrusted to her in the way that was required of her, nothing more, nothing less. In Rogue she gives body and face to a warrior hardened by past experiences without batting an eye, making us fully believe that O’Hara has seen bad things over the years and that she has now come to the point of simply following orders and deviating from the plan as little as possible, knowing her responsibilities and the probable bloodshed that will follow moving away from the priority of the mission.

Loading... Advertisements

This aspect is the best aspect of Rogue. Megan Fox guarantees some on-screen security that is not seen in many of the actresses who usually come prendered as a mere ‘delight for the eyes’ for some great Hollywood blockbusters but which are never offered a concrete chance to flex their acting muscles in other main and more demanding roles. The former star of ” Hope &Faith “ she has been virtually marginalized from Hollywood for quite some time, taking on smaller and even sometimes less important roles, despite showing a talent worthy of the spotlight.

In any case, Megan Fox’s interaction with the other characters in the film pushes Rogue forward, as the rest of the cast mainly does their part essentially avoiding death at the hands of the lion or the human enemy to the best of their ability, without them having much else to do.

Lion CGI is pretty poor, but only occasionally glaring and distracting. Considering how many dollars were available here, the technicians probably got the most out of what they had and, for the most part, the beast is effective when it enters the scene, guaranteeing that sudden adrenaline rush necessary in those situations and offering to the most demanding some bloody killings (which were worth theR-Rated). Sure, there are some moments a little more mundane and ‘raw’ than others, but other than those few times, CGI does its homework and doesn’t completely ruin Rogue’s ability to tell his story.

The attachment of M. J. Bassett and co-writer Isabel Bassett with the treated material is quite perceptible. Everything in the film seems to indicate that the two tried to say something as decisively and clearly as possible. Ok, Rogue is an action that can sometimes be described as ‘absurd’ and ‘poor’, but there are – as mentioned above – a couple of more dramatic and ‘social’ aspects that, although not obvious, somehow remain at the center of the scene more than you can imagine, especially for an opera that sees Megan Fox playing hide and seek for 90 minutes with a fierce African lion.

Ultimately, Rogue is worth the rental money. There are some rhythm issues that prevent the film from becoming anything more than an honest viewing for a late summer evening, and it would be inaccurate to say that the rest of the supporting characters (including Philip Winchester, Greg Kriek and Brandon Auret) provide evidence worthy of a high-end title, but Megan Fox proves to be something more than a buttery sex symbol and that’s enough, considering how the premise was ‘delicate’ and devoted to involuntary ridicule.

One after another the international trailer by Rogue:

© Reserved reproduction