Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will return to theaters for the premiere of Andor on Disney +

The next September 21 comes to Disney + the new series of Star Wars, Andor, which in turn is the spin-off prequel to the movie Roque One: A Star Wars Story, which also works as a prequel to A New Hope… And so that fans of the saga can once again enjoy Felicity Jones in big screen, Rogue One is going to return to theaters before the release of Andor.

This has been announced by Fandango, which has already started selling tickets for on August 26, the day Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will return to theatersyes, only in the United States, for the moment.

VIDEO All about Andor, the next Star Wars series for Disney +

Rogue One was the first movie in the Star Wars universe to open the season for the prequels.spin-offs of the original trilogy, and did so with great success on the part of its producers, as the critics were unanimous in being very positive about the film directed by Gareth Edwards, which went on to raise more than a billion dollars in all the world.

Precisely one of the most liked characters, apart from its protagonist, was Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who six years after the premiere of the film that made him known, is going to premiere his own series focused entirely on his story, Andor.

Star Wars: Andor: what can we expect from the next Star Wars series starring Diego Luna?

But he will not be alone, because he will also be accompanied by other Rogue One characters such as Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker and Senator Mon Mothmaplayed by Genevieve O’Reilly, as well as new faces within the Star Wars universe such as Adria Arjona or Stellan Skarsgård.

Andor is going to focus on telling the story of the Rebel Alliance, how it came about and how it managed to win so many followers to be able, at the time, to destroy the Death Star.