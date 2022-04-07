Rogue One is the most underrated Star Wars movie, according to James Gunn

In 2016 we had Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, set shortly before the events of “A New Hope.” The film introduced characters like Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Both characters had to face the Galactic Empire, specifically with the forces of Director Orson Krennic. His mission from Andor and Erso was to find the plans for the Death Star and thus strike a blow at the Empire’s most powerful weapon.

On their way they would meet other characters like Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed). Internationally, the film made a billion dollars at the box office and remains one of the most unforgettable films in the Star Wars saga, even putting it above the modern trilogy.

Star Wars has been a trend in recent hours, so many people take the opportunity to leave their comments regarding a product related to the franchise. One of them has been James Gunndirector of Guardians of the Galaxy, who said that Rogue One is one of the most underrated movies.

“I don’t know why Rogue One is trending but I’m glad it’s the most underrated Star Wars thingGunn said. It seems that in the United States Rogue One was the one that was trending.

Gunn’s post prompted several people to weigh in on Star Wars, with one user attempting to counter the director by telling him that “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was the most underrated.

For now, LucasFilm has stopped its plans to release more Star Wars movies, concentrating on the premiere of television series, something that has worked wonders for it. There we have The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and soon Obi-Wan Kenobi.