Rogue One will return in IMAX format to theaters before Andor

fans of starwars consider to Rogue One one of the most interesting movies of the galactic saga that is tied to the central canon Skywalkerbut that shows new characters, such as Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso starring Felicity Jones.

And now Lucasfilms announced that this film will hit theaters again on August 26 in IMAX format in the United States, before from Andor’s premierethe upcoming series that tells the story leading up to Rogue One.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is returning to theaters later this month in anticipation for ANDOR! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ObryEAjipm — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 13, 2022

Details about the preview are scant, but it’s likely to expand on the trailer for .

Set five years before the events of Rogue Oneitself a prequel to A New Hope, Andor tells the story of how the rebellion began. Disney is billing the series as a spy thriller. With Andor, Diego Luna is not the only actor returning to the franchise. Genevieve O’Reilly and Forest Whitaker reprise their roles as Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera.

Publisher Recommendations