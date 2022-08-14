‘Rogue One’ will return to theaters to celebrate the release of ‘Andor’

Disney had a very ambitious plan when it came to relaunching the saga of starwars after the acquisition of Lucasfilm: release a trilogy of sequels, and alternate them with spin offs to investigate other corners of the galaxy. And well. Let’s say that the trilogy had a convulsive development (with the rise of skywalker as defining debacle) while of the spin offs Han Solo was in charge of burying the strategy to opt the House of the Mouse for the series in streaming. However, before the failure of the film by Alden Ehrenreich, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dazzled the public, launching an approximation to starwars darker and more warlike than we had ever experienced.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and preceded by a hellish shooting, where the reshoots, Rogue One introduced the heroes who obtained the plans for the Death Star and triggered the plot of A new hope. There was Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jonesand also diego moon as Cassian Andor, who was subsequently cast as the lead in a prequel series of Rogue One. The resulting production Andorcomes to Disney+ this September 21st after a notable postponement, and to go polishing the hype the House of Mouse has had a pioneering idea. At least, in relation to its streaming platform, and the way to promote future releases.

Thus, Disney is going to re-release Rogue One in select theaters to anticipate the arrival of Andor and refresh the fan memory. It will take place in IMAX theaters, expressly conditioned for a memorable show of image and sound, and according to fandango It has not yet been clarified which theaters will host the event. At first, it is unlikely that the initiative will come from the US, although Rogue One obtained a triumphant box office in much of the world: in fact, it is the third film of starwars that has raised the most in the entire history of the saga without adjusting for inflation, falling behind The Force Awakens Y The last Jedi.





While it is confirmed which IMAX theaters will have a rerun, Disney has published a minimalist poster of Rogue One, drawing the Death Star above the heroes who contributed to its destruction. It is known when the passes will begin: the 26 of Augustalmost a month before Andor premieres on Disney+. Which in itself is great news, as it has been confirmed that reruns of Rogue One will feature an exclusive look at the series led by Luna as the smuggler, narrating the process that led him to join the Rebel Alliance.

‘Rogue One’ revival poster lucasfilm

Disney has already confirmed that Andor will consist of two seasons and will narrate five years of the life of Cassian Andor, within a broad plot (described as “dickensian”) where the Mon Mothma of Genevieve O’Reillythe Luthen Rael of Stellan Skarsgårdand hopefully at some point also the android K-2SO who played Alan Tudyk for Rogue One.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.