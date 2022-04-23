Rogue Snail Partners With Gearbox Publishing To Launch Free-To-Play Looter Shooter Relic Hunters Legend – MMORPG Zone
We have known for some time that Rogue Snail, Brazilian development studiohad teamed up with some big game company to publish his new looter shooter Relic Hunters Legend. Today during the Gearbox conference we discovered that the mystery partner was Gearbox Publishing.
For the moment we continue without having too many details about the release date but we hope that thanks to the support of Gearbox Publishing things will speed up from now on.
“Relic Hunters Legend is a free-to-play shooter and looter RPG in development with fast and exciting gameplay, a wide variety of powerful weapons and gear with plenty of customization options, and a cast of rebels with different skills and abilities that you can tailor to your playing style.
We envision Relic Hunters Legend as a free game so that more people can enjoy it. We have set out to create a good title with a fair monetization system that is profitable without resorting to abusive practices. Our philosophy is that free games are fun and fair for everyone! Dive into an epic adventure with the Relic Hunters to recover lost relics and play tag with the Ducans!”