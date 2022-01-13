roguelike Freelancer mode, ray tracing and new map on the way – Nerd4.life

During the recent IO Interactive livestrem dedicated to Year 2 of Hitman 3, a series of particularly interesting innovations have been unveiled, among which the new one stands out roguelike Freelancer mode, the “Rocky” map and some improvements for the PC version.

As the developers explain on the official Hitman website, Freelancer is a new singleplayer mode coming to Hitman 3 during the spring introducing roguelike elements and a customizable refuge.

Freelancer includes a new map, the “Agent’s Safehouse 47“. It is a free and customizable space that will be the basis of the player’s operations, with new areas that will be unlocked as you advance with the progress. Through a hub you can access the missions, each of which has specific objectives and can be addressed in the In between quests, you can return to the shelter to stock up on ammunition, change equipment, and plan your next quest.

The missions of the main campaign were reworked specifically for Freelancer mode. For example, there will be new NPCs in certain locations, which could help or hinder you, as well as new elements such as safes, hiding places and even other killers.

Agent 47’s refuge in Freelancer mode

Unlike the main campaign in Hitman 3, the equipment in Freelancer is not persistent. This means that anything you don’t bring back to the shelter after a mission will be lost. Also some items, such as explosives and poisoned syringes, you will need to get your own, as there will be no supplies from the ICA.

IO interactive also announced a number of enhancements coming to the PC version of Hitman 3, which include the Ray Tracing. VRS (Variable Rate Shading) will also be implemented to increase PC performance and, in collaboration with Intel, IO Interactive will be one of the first development studios in the world to implement XeSS technology.

In addition, a new map is expected, with a code name “Rocky”, of which more details will be revealed in the near future.

Among the novelties announced by IO Interactive there is also Hitman Trilogy, a collection that includes all three games in the series and is coming to consoles and PC. The trilogy will also be available on Xbox and PC Game Pass.