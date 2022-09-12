ROI in improving employee well-being – ORH

by Yvonne Vargas HR blogger of Glocalthinking.

Organizations in Mexico are increasing remote work or home office because 65% of them face a shortage of talent and to cover vacancies they enable flexible schemes. Working remotely, however, will be different in Mexico based on the rules issued by the Ministry of Labor (STPS), and which are specified in the draft NOM-037. From now on, for example, the norm establishes that the employer will have to authorize the place or places from which one can work. But in addition to imagining how these rules will be implemented, an important question is how to work communication with the collaborator, and other actions, so that there is well-being in that work environment?

Because it is a fact that collaborating without commitment is expensive

Employees who feel disengaged, but rather uprooted from the organization create many negative and costly implications. According to the report “State of the Global Workforce”, Gallup, organizations face a bonding crisis between the purpose of the company and that of the employee, since only 15% of workers, globally, report being truly committed to their work.

The problem is not minor

And it is that the commitment goes beyond how happy they feel in their work. Today companies are taking into account the state of mind that exists in the workplace and productivity, as important parts of the well-being of employees, which also includes personal, financial and health issues.

In such a turbulent world moment, the physical and mental well-being of employees has become a central issue. A large part of the global workforce – 45% – has expressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected their lives.

43% have declared that they experience stress during most of the day, compared to 38% who referred to this condition before the pandemic.

What measures can be implemented in the workplace?

The following tips can contribute to the morale of the workforce:

Organize meetings on a regular 1-2-1 basis. This involves regularly updating with them, blocking a space on the agenda to be able to hear what they think. This builds trust and allows them to feel supported.

Do you want an authentic and genuine conversation? One way to track progression or change in employee engagement could be by holding weekly meetings to review priorities, and having a longer meeting each quarter. For this more detailed meeting, they may be asked to complete a short survey asking how they feel in general, about their role, and what they currently like or dislike. This will allow you to have a more long-term perspective on how best to engage in conversations with them. And it will also allow both of you to work on joint long-term goals.

For this meeting, you can take a ‘more emotional’ approach, starting with questions such as: «how are you?», «what are you going through these days?, so you can get better answers. It’s important to take advantage of these opportunities to praise their work, give encouragement, and show your appreciation.

Also works foster a framework compatible with family and personal life. A family-first approach may not be relevant to all staff, but the principles remain the same for all: be flexible enough to support personal circumstances. This will help build loyalty and trust among employees.

For many companies, working from home or adopting hybrid models is already a norm. For them to work, you need to adopt an approach that creates balance between work and personal life.

Feeling ‘first person’ makes employees feel less pressure to adhere to strict workplace policies and therefore be more productive.

Research from the International Center for Work and Family at the School of Business IESE Business School find that people who work in family-friendly environments perform up to 19% better than those who don’t.

Having specific health and wellness goals also helps. The current moment, with remote working schemes, demands a digital solution, one that reaches and connects employees wherever they are. Must take advantage of technology and artificial intelligence to, on the one hand, address personal health and wellness needs and, on the other hand, have measurable results for the organization.

It’s about driving long-term lifestyle changes:

Beyond organizing a meditation and yoga class from time to time, you can propose healthy lifestyle schemes, in the long term. It is important to set small but significant goals.

Allow your collaborators to choose objectives that are important to them.

Reward them for reaching their goals.

Create a community that recognizes and celebrates achievements.

Help employees review and refocus if they run out of steam along the way.

On the other hand, while we all agree that investing in people through wellness initiatives is important, business leaders often demand a measurable return on their investment (both in time and budget).

As a result, Human Resources is tasked with leading a conversation about an equation very complex so that the general director or committee can see how the well-being programs implemented impact the results of their organization.

The task: show that investing in wellness is a fundamental business strategy that generates a significant value of the investment.

Go from ROI to VOI

In terms of well-being, the definition of ROI can be as narrow as the reduction in loss costs. Although the objectives of the program are likely to be much broader, for this reason the first recommendation is to address how ROI is defined in the organization and then adjust towards indicators that are more important as evidence of return on investment.

The value of the investment (VOI) as a model it is more complete, flexible and adaptable to the specific needs of a company. It’s a model that encompasses business and talent concerns such as absenteeism, safety, performance and productivity, turnover, and even quality and customer satisfaction.

If employees don’t do their best work every day – or feel physically, mentally and emotionally ready to work – nothing else matters. If they don’t stay physically active, eat a healthy diet, sleep well, and manage their stress, they will lack the focus, energy, and drive to succeed.

When talking about the value of the investment, it is important to remember that studies carried out at a global level indicate that the advantages (immediate return) that are given by investing in a wellness plan

Immediate benefits:

31% fewer sick days.

50% fewer injuries.

13.4% reduction in claims cost.

Business performance and productivity

36% increase in intention to stay at work.

49% more productive.

46% more engaged in the organization.

29% decrease in turnover