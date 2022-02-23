Roku Streaming Stick 4K features price Smart TV new air old TV | TECHNOLOGY

According to the criteria of Know more

At home, perhaps the TV I use the most is the oldest I have: a Samsung 21-inch HD (720) LCD from 2010. It has a single HDMI input and, of course, it’s not Smart. In recent times, this device has been chosen to test different gadgets that turn old televisions into smart ones. Now it’s time to test it with the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Between 2017 and 2020 I mainly used a Roku Express+ [hoy ya descontinuado]which had the ability to connect using analog audio and video cables [rojo, blanco y amarillo]. I also used it with a chrome cast and then last year with a My Xiaomi TV Stick. I have been using it for several weeks with the new product from roku and yes, there are several novelties.

Let’s go straight to the point. Like other similar devices, this Roku Streaming Stick 4K it is also to connect, turn on and start using. Its configuration is quite simple. It uses its own operating system, which is quite intuitive and has a short learning curve.

roku usually includes a remote control with all your devices. Perhaps for some it can be counterproductive, since it means having another control over the house. However, one of its advantages is that you can configure this control to pair it with your TV and use it as a universal one. Of course, the older it is, the more complications there will be to use the control on and off. With the previous version it was impossible for me, with this new Roku I can now turn off the TV without problems. And if, even so, having a physical remote control seems uncomfortable to you, don’t worry because you can just download the virtual control to your smartphone, pair it with your device and control everything from there.

And not only that: you can use the application on your mobile device to listen, through your headphones, without disturbing other people.

Even though my TV is old and has many technical limitations, the fact of connecting Roku Stick 4K directly to the HDMI port manages to substantially improve the quality of the image . It seems like a minor detail in an old television, but if it is the one you use the most during the day, the upgrade is appreciated.

You can connect the stick to a USB port on the TV itself, but it may not provide the amount of power that the gadget requires. That’s why it also includes a fairly long cable and a wall adapter, to connect it to a regular outlet.

It is essential that the equipment is in an area where the Wi Fi signal is good enough to avoid unwanted cuts. It supports voice controls and streams in HD, 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. Another fact: it is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri.

In the interface you can add the different channels you need [y que estén disponibles según tu ubicación geográfica]. As I write this review, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K It has all the “popular” channels: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV. It also has a YouTube application, access to DirecTV Go, Claro Video, Pluto TV, RTVE, Spotify, CrunchyRoll, Spotify, Cinepolis, Mubi, NBA, AcornTV, Vix, Paramount+, América TV Go, among others. It does not have Star +, be careful with that. Interesting that on the remote there are buttons with shortcuts to Netflix, Spotify, Apple TV and HBO Max.

In terms of performance, this version of Roku Streaming Stick 4K It feels much faster and more stable than the previous ones. Without a doubt, it provides a very rewarding user experience.

However, this device has some drawbacks. The main one, for me, is that although each application has its own user interface, with Roku everything ends up interacting with its own menus. So, it is possible that there could be some confusion, for example, when deciding whether to watch some content dubbed or in its original language and with subtitles.

Price and availability. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K you can find it in different online stores from S/ 229 onwards.

Is it worth going for a 4K Roku Streaming Stick in 2022?

Although there are many options in the local market, and each one of them with its own characteristics, the alternative of Roku Streaming Stick 4K it is quite attractive. Not only because of its price, but also because of its features -since it offers compatibility with 4K resolution and other technologies to improve viewing- and specific functions. It is an excellent device that should always be among the options to consider.

