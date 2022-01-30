Roland Emmerich against Don’t Look Up: “It doesn’t change things”

Don’t Look Up It was one of the most talked about films of recent times, but when it comes to disaster movies that denounce the problems of climate change, the first name that comes to mind is that of Roland Emmerich.

The director himself believes that Adam McKay’s film is not so incisive in its attack on the ignorance and failure of governments on this issue which is so important for the future of humanity.

Roland Emmerich on Don’t Look Up: “I didn’t like it very much”

With The Day After Tomorrow – The Dawn of the Day After, Roland Emmerich made what, still today, is one of the most effective films in denouncing the problem of climate change. The theme is also central in Don’t Look Up which, not surprisingly, has as its protagonist a star who has always been at the forefront of the subject like Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, the two projects are by no means comparable for the German director, who did not fail to express his disappointment with McKay’s film.

“The Day After Tomorrow it was a movie ahead of its time, while I’m afraid that Don’t Look Up he won’t do anything to change that, ”Emmerich declares. “With these films – continues the director – your job is to scare people. Instead at the end of Don’t Look Up we see the protagonists sitting down to eat and nothing else. And right after that there is a very funny scene with Meryl Streep. All those stars and all the rest – concludes Emmerich – I must say that I didn’t like it very much, just not “.

Moonfall: when the Moon threatens our planet

Roland Emmerich will be back in theaters in the coming weeks with a new disaster film.

Moonfall, to be released on February 3, will tell – as the title easily suggests – of a mysterious event that will cause the Moon to deviate from its orbit, pushing it on a collision course with the Earth. As in The Day After Tomorrow And Don’t Look Up, even in Emmerich’s new film there will be those who will try to save the world, amid general indifference. The trio of ‘heroes by chance’ will be composed, in this case, by a former NASA astronaut (Halle Berry), by a colleague of hers (Patrick Wilson, known for the saga of The Conjuring) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley, interpreter of Samwell Tarly ne Game of thrones).

