Roland Emmerich: “Cinecomic and Star Wars are ruining the industry a bit; Nolan is the only one making bold films”

THE disaster movies they have changed a lot since Roland Emmerich first blew up the White House on Independence Day more than 25 years ago. Since then the genre has gradually disappeared, leaving the spotlight to another type of film for the masses, which has proved equally – if not more – profitable and fortunate.

Interviewed this week on his presentation tour Moonfall, the 66-year-old director talked about how difficult it has now become to make a multi-million dollar budget film in Hollywood that isn’t based on a comic in the era dominated by Marvel Studios, DC Entertainment and Lucasfilm:

Oh yes, the catastrophic genre has changed a lot in the last few years. Because of course Marvel, DC Comics and Star Wars practically took over. They are ruining our industry a bit, because nobody does anything original anymore.

If such a criticism is certainly not new, as Roland Emmerich had already said in the past that he looked at cinecomic of Marvel because they gave him sleep, the filmmaker this time he explained that this ‘aversion’ is mainly due to the world in which he grew up:

There were [i fumetti delle Avventure di Tintin], but they were very childish and didn’t talk about superheroes. That’s why superheroes didn’t work in Germany, where I grew up. There it took 10 or 15 years [di cinecomic] to reach the same level as the rest of the world…. But I’ve never found any interest in that kind of movie.

However, Roland Emmerich’s claim on superhero films, as well as Star Wars, which would damage the whole industry, starts from the assumption that the ‘deluge’ of Marvel / Disney and DC (a dozen films at the year among all, excluding TV series) has conditioned the public to favor mainly certain works and certain plots by now stereotyped and already familiar, to the detriment of everything else.

In fact, data confirmed by the more than 1.7 billion dollars collected since recently Spider-Man: No Way Home (sixth collection id all time) against the sensational flop at the box office of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg e The Last Duel by Ridley Scott.

Among other things, Roland Emmerich himself had stated in the past that just the first Star Wars movie was one of his biggest sources of inspiration that led him to become a director. But today, he admitted, unless you’re shooting a film based on a hugely popular – and saturated – property it’s hard to get funding for an original project, even like a disaster film like Moonfall:

We should try to make bolder new films, you know? And I think Christopher Nolan is actually a master of that. He is someone who can make movies about anything he wants. For me it’s a bit more difficult, but I still have a fairly well-known name, especially when it comes to a disaster movie, or a movie about some sort of catastrophe.

Basically, Roland Emmerich would like to do something new and bold, but the only way to get funding in Hollywood is to once again focus on his ‘trademark’. The alternative? Stop as has already happened to many colleagues …

Right away the italian trailer by Moonfall:

© All rights reserved

Source: DofG