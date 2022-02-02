role, listing and what to do at auction – SOS Fanta

Diego Perotti returns to fantasy football, now it’s official: signed with the Salerno until June 30, 2022 and will wear jersey number 88. “US Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with the ’88-born striker Diego Perotti. The player has been linked to the grenade club until June 30, 2022 and will wear the number 88 shirt “, reads the statement. Perotti, who was released, will therefore go to reinforce Stefano Colantuono’s squad until the end of the season, to try to reach the goal of salvation. Now there is the expected official status from Salernitana, with the consequent entry into the plank. What to do in fantasy football with the former Roma?

All the fantasy coaches remember Perotti above all for one factor: the penalties. In fact, he is a super specialist, he kicked them all at Roma. 27 scored (two in the latest adventure at Fenerbahce, Turkey) and only 2 wrong, both with the Roma shirt in the 2017/18 season. A real eleven-meter sniper, there is no doubt that the 1988 class will also go from the spot to Salerno. Another specialist came from the transfer market like Simone Verdi (9 out of 9 in his career), but there is no doubt about Perotti if he is on the pitch.

Verdi and Perotti, two who will be able to play together, at least in the ideas of Walter Sabatini. An ambidextrous like the former Turin and Bologna, a specialist in free-kicks and corners, a right-footed one like Perotti. This is how the management imagines Salernitana, with a 4-3-2-1 or 4-3-3 in shortto exploit the full potential of the two, obviously in addition to that of Ribery. A lot of quality in Salernitana, but it is difficult for Colantuono to use the 4-2-3-1 for reasons of balance. Maybe all three can be seen at the same time during the game, or in the case of Perotti false nine, maybe. In the past she has already done this.

Intrigues in fantasy football, as it is a midfielder with Fantacalcio.it. This is in fact the official decision on his role at the Classic (listing 9), while al Mantra is W. Of the players who arrived from January to today, excluding Sergio Oliveira and Ikoné, he is one of the most interesting. A bet (also in our guide). Compared to someone like Zakaria, for example, it can be more of a bonus (and less of continuity, of course). Salernitana’s delicate position in the classification and the fact that he was free must also be considered. He had been training alone for some time and he is 100% (according to him), but the match pace is another matter entirely.. And injuries in the past have affected Perotti a lot, even in the heyday, so a fair amount of caution is always needed. Not to pass out at the repair auction, to be taken under the right conditions, without giving excessive ‘responsibility’ to Perotti in short. As a joker. An interesting shot, in full Sabatini style, for a completely revolutionized Salernitana after the winter market.

