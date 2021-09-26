roles, wife, daughters, physicist, Instagram

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor known to the general public for his skill and beauty. He is the protagonist of two films broadcast tonight on TV, March 17, 2021: Blade Runner 2049, sequel to the historic film with Harrison Ford, e The Thomas Crawford case, in which he plays a young lawyer struggling with a very complicated murder case.

Who is Ryan Gosling

First name: Ryan

Ryan Last name: Gosling

Gosling Date of birth: November 12, 1980

November 12, 1980 Birth place: London, Ontario, Canada.

London, Ontario, Canada. Instagram profile: he doesn’t have an official one. He has a Twitter account @RyanGosling, on Instagram there are several FanPages dedicated to him.

he doesn’t have an official one. He has a Twitter account @RyanGosling, on Instagram there are several FanPages dedicated to him. Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Ryan Gosling was born on November 12, 1980 and is now 40 years old. His hometown is London, a citizen of the state of Ontario, Canada. The son of a secretary and a worker, he was first educated by his mother in a domestic form, and then completed his higher education. He practically started acting as a child, in amateur shows. In the early nineties he worked for the Mickey Mouse Club, alongside peers who would become stars, such as Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Keri Russell.

Gosling has also tried his hand at directing, producing films, and regularly sings in a band called Dead Man’s Bones throughout his career.

Ryan Gosling: roles and career

Ryan Gosling he now has a long career behind him: 26 titles if we consider only the cinema ones, but he also has a long experience in television shows that have led him to success, from his beginnings with Mickey Mouse Club to the climax reached with Young Hercules. The most successful titles of his career are certainly The pages of our life by Nick Cassevetes, The Thomas Crawford case where he stars opposite Anthony Hopkins (tonight on Paramount Pictures), and Drive. As for the more recent titles, he was a brilliant star of La La Land, and was directed by one of the masters of cinema such as Terrence Malick for Song to song. Tonight is broadcast on Rai 4 with the transmission of Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, sequel to the historic 1982 film with Harrison Ford.

Ryan Gosling: wife Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling is the happy protagonist of one of the most fascinating love stories of the international film jet set. In fact, since 2011 he has been the companion of the splendid model and actress Eva Mendes, known on the set of Come un tuono. The two had two daughters, Esmeralda Amada born on 12 September 2014, and Amada Lee, born on 29 April 2016. The two then married in early 2016 in a privately held ceremony. Eva Mendes spoke publicly about their relationship last October in an interview published in Italy by Amica: «I fell in love with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to have children. Until I fell in love with him ». This statement counterbalanced Gosling’s public statement that in 2016 said: “What I am looking for in a woman is that she is Eva Mendes.”

Ryan Gosling: the physicist

Regarded as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous actors, Ryan Gosling’s physique has long been hailed as iconic by fans around the world, both men and women. Even today, the search for his photos is among the top trends of the web, and in the past his sculpted physique has been taken as a reference by magazines such as Vanity Fair and Men’s Health to give ideas on male training.