Rolex, Patek Philippe… When Patcharavipa customizes the most requested watches

As a final snub to speculation, which sees most of the 70’s watches from these houses in sight fly away at auction, the designer of Thai origin signs new unique pieces which are then found in particular on Rihanna’s wrist. Focus.

It was in 2017 that we first crossed paths with Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura. Born in Bangkok and based in London, the designer has always surprised by her preference for Siam gold and the traditional treatment, bumpy and marked like the exotic limestone caves of her childhood country, which she applies to it.

When it comes to watches, what started off as an unprecedented experience now counts as a true secondary line for her. Immediately adopted by Dover Street Market London, these custom watches got an unexpected boost when Rihanna appeared in a pink puffer jacket to announce her pregnancy to the world. On his wrist at that time, a gold Rolex King Midas, actively sought after by collectors, but its textured version did not come from any vintage network, but rather from the workshops of Patcharavipa.

Set of Rolex Midas watches, reviewed and corrected by Patcharavipa. Patcharavipa / Photo press

Since then, she has applied her technique to Patek Philippe Gondolo or Piaget typical of the golden age of the 70s. With particular attention to the crown or the dial, in order to keep the watch functional above all.

On the other hand, on the value side, Patcharavipa watches, as well as Rolexes modified by MAD Paris or Jacquie Aiche, lose their initial value. However, it is not impossible that the latter will find a substantial price once resold, based this time on the value of the transformed watch, like an unexpected collector’s item. This, only the future will tell, in the meantime the designer offers those who already have everything a highly desirable alternative.