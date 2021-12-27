Rolex Sydney Hobart: many retirements, LawConnect and Black Jack fighting for line honor

Powered by:

Hobart– The harsh conditions of the sea, with always upwind speeds against winds from the south south east and waves of 3-4 meters, are wiping out the Rolex Sydney to Hobart fleet. On the second day of the race, about forty boats have already retired, due to various technical problems or failures to stays and headsail. About fifty boats remain in the race.

Leading today is Christan Beck’s 100-foot LawConnect, who in the last few hours overtook Monegasque Black Jack, who had held the lead after SHK Scallywag broke the jib walls shortly after exiting Sydney Bay. At 15:00 CET today, after a day and 12 hours of racing, LawConnect was 198 miles from finishing in Hobart.

The Juan Kouyoumdjian 100 LawConnect (formerly InfoTrack) has completed the Bass Strait crossing and is now winding up the east coast of Tasmania. The arrival in the Derwent river, where Hobart is located, is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon December 28th (late Italian night).

At the moment it seems decisive the choice of Law Connect, whose co skipper Chris Nicholson had decided to stay further east, where he took advantage of the greater pressure of the wind from the south south east.

LawConnect is 15 miles ahead of Black Jack and thirty miles over SHK Scallywag. Considering the southerly wind, LawConnect appeared well positioned to defend the head but in the evening the tracking gives Black Jack again, with LawConnect much slower.

For the overall classification, which assigns the coveted Tattersall Cup, at the moment the Tp52 Ichi Ban of Matt Allen, already overall winner in 2017, is in the lead. S&S 47 from 1973 Love and War.