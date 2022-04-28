Rolin Peña reveals how the clubs voted for Platense relegation and the option to play with 12 teams

The director of the Marathon revealed the members of the clubs that could vote when defining the issue of relegation and it happened in this way.

“The surprise was today that the dissent was received by the Victoria club, where it resigns to continue with the process and that changed all the papers and ended with a vote ratifying what the board of directors of the National League had considered good. , the report presented by the secretariat”.

Rolin Peña, vice president of Marathón, was one of those who revealed the aspects that led to the descent for Platense de Puerto Cortés.

After the meeting of the National League, where the issue of relegation was defined, the directors of the clubs explained the internal details that were given in it.

“There were many interested parties, but not all could vote, so only four clubs could do so in which Marathón was not present, but Motagua and Vida voted in favor of the correct report, UPNFM abstained and the League presidency did not. He could.” He also confirmed that the note sent by was a key part in resolving this uncertainty among the directors and followers of the National League.

“Seeing the report presented by Victoria, it no longer made sense and on the other hand, it was ratification that had been understood as good in the secretariat.”

Peña did not rule out that Platense can resort to other instances to seek to save its category.

“There is an issue in the Disciplinary Commission, it is up to the discretion if they are going to follow that procedure, but with the decision that was made here, it is practically out of the National League.”

He also clarified that this determination made will not change the schedule for matchday 18, which will be played on Saturday.

“Until now the days are normal and the game is played on Saturday. If Platense wants to carry out legal proceedings, they are fully within their rights”.

In addition, he referred to the possibility that next season he could play with 12 clubs, but he makes it clear that the regulations are against the sharks.

“Here there may be an assembly where this issue can be taken up, but there is an article that says that the team that descends must spend two years in the Second Division, but it could be repealed and that Platense be taken into account.”