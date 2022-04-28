Rolin Peña reveals how the clubs voted on relegation and the chances of playing with 12 clubs in the Apertura
After the meeting of the National Leaguewhere the issue of relegation was defined, the directors of the clubs explained the internal details that occurred in it.
Rollin Pena, vice president of marathonwas one of those who revealed the aspects that led to determining the decline for the Platense from Puerto Cortes.
“The surprise was today that the dissent was received by the Victoria club, where it resigns to continue with the process and that changed all the papers and ended with a vote where what the board of directors of the National League had considered good, the report presented by the secretariat, is ratified.
The director of the Marathon revealed the members of the clubs that could vote when defining the issue of relegation and it happened in this way.
“There were many interested parties, but not all of them could vote, so only four clubs could vote in which Marathón was not present, but Motagua and Vida voted in favor of the correct reportthe UPNFM abstained and the presidency of the League could not”.
He also confirmed that the note sent by was a key part in resolving this uncertainty among the directors and followers of the National League.
“Seeing the report presented by Victoria, it no longer made sense and on the other hand, it was ratification that had been understood as good in the secretariat.”
Peña did not rule out that Platense can resort to other instances to seek to save its category.
“There is a theme in the Disciplinary CommissionIt is already up to the criteria if they are going to follow that procedure, but with the decision that was made here, they are practically out of the National League.”
He also clarified that this determination made will not change the schedule for matchday 18, which will be played on Saturday.
“Until now the days are normal and the game is played on Saturday. Yes, Platense wants to do a management for the legal way, they are fully within their rights”.
In addition, he referred to the possibility that next season he could play with 12 clubs, but he makes it clear that the regulations are against the sharks.
“Here there may be an assembly where that topic can be taken up, but there is an article that says that the team that descends, dmust be two years in the Secondbut it could be repealed and that Platense be taken into account”