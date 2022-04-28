Rolin Peña reveals how the clubs voted on relegation and the chances of playing with 12 clubs in the Apertura

2022-04-27

After the meeting of the National Leaguewhere the issue of relegation was defined, the directors of the clubs explained the internal details that occurred in it.

Rollin Pena, vice president of marathonwas one of those who revealed the aspects that led to determining the decline for the Platense from Puerto Cortes.

“The surprise was today that the dissent was received by the Victoria club, where it resigns to continue with the process and that changed all the papers and ended with a vote where what the board of directors of the National League had considered good, the report presented by the secretariat, is ratified.

The director of the Marathon revealed the members of the clubs that could vote when defining the issue of relegation and it happened in this way.

“There were many interested parties, but not all of them could vote, so only four clubs could vote in which Marathón was not present, but Motagua and Vida voted in favor of the correct reportthe UPNFM abstained and the presidency of the League could not”.