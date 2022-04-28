Rolling Stone describes El Alfa as “the patriarch of dembow” and a pioneer of the genre.

The renowned Rolling Stone magazine described the Dominican urban singer The Alpha as “the patriarch of the dembow” recognizing it as the maximum representation of this genre.

“The patriarch of the dembow, El Alfa, is wiser and stronger than ever”, This is how the famous edition titled the interview he conducted with the artist.

In this number it is highlighted that “If there is a person who represents the world force in which the Dominican dembow has become, it is El Alfa”.

They also indicate that Emmanuel Herrera he is respected as a pioneer who helped build a hot sound. From the beginning.

The interpreter of “Singapore” is enjoying the honeys of success after more than a decade of professional career and recently launched his fourth record production entitled “Wisdom”, in which he has important collaborations with other music stars.

The album “Wisdom” receives its name from the same meaning of the word, this being a main characteristic of the artistic career of El Alfa, the one that has allowed him to make the best decisions over time, allowing him to climb his career.

In this album the maturity of Dominican urban music is heard, the slang of the country is appreciated and how the music that is made in the Republic becomes the “content of the world”, According to Emanuel Herrera-Batista, singer’s given name.

The artist confessed that it took him three months to make this new album and that I had it ready “several weeks” ago, but he studied the market and determined that last Thursday, April 7, was the “Perfect moment”.