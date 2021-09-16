Rolling Stone has redone the chart of the 500 best songs ever

In fact, the famous list of the 500 best songs of all time had already been published in 2004, but, as those of Rolling Stone, were other times, the iPod was still a futurist object and Billie Eilish was just three years old. So after 17 years they have compiled a new one, in which 254 songs appear that were not in the charts before. To compile it, the magazine turned to those who work in the sector, then to 250 artists, musicians, producers (including Megan Thee Stallion and Sam Smith), but also critics and journalists, each of whom asked to list what they thought were the best 50 songs ever. Then they put them together and about 4 thousand songs came out, finally tabulated in the Top 500.

As proof of how much our musical taste has changed over the years, the 2004 chart was dominated by early rock and soul songs, instead in the new version there are many different genres, especially hip-hop, indie rock (already in 2003 when they had compiled the Top 500 of the best albums there was Is This It by the Strokes), Modern country, Latin pop, reggae and R&B. This new ranking wants to give “a broader and more inclusive look at pop music”, they write on Rs. The last one on the list is “Stronger”, by Kanye West.

There is Lil Nas X with the hit “Old Town Road”, which “brings together the musical worlds of country and rap, and will be the longest-running single of all time.” Issue 436 “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen, “very catchy”, in the end we remember that Barack Obama also liked it. Thanks to TikTok in the charts there is also Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (who has proposed herself?): «One of the most memorable songs of 2020», they write. There are also Bts, in 346th place, with “Dynamite”, which thus becomes the first k-pop single to enter the charts; Rolling Stone he called it “a milestone, a moment that upset the hegemony of pop.” Issue 178 is Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, awarded for her “unique musicality and unforgettable melody”, just released in 2019.

Loading... Advertisements

Among the other new ones is Lorde’s “Royals”, “famous for its rejection of the obsession that pop and rap have for wealth and status”, a praise to normality, in position 30. Twenty-fifth in the ranking c ‘is a 2010 song, “Runaway” by Kanye West and Pusha T, whose nine minutes represent, according to the magazine, West’s redemption in the public eye after the controversy that arose with Taylor Swift. And then the first in the charts: “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, the song that consecrated her as the queen of soul and which “continues to resonate after 54 years”, already in first place at the time of the first chart. Other new additions to the charts are “Mr Brightside” by the Killers ”,“ I Like It ”by Cardi B and“ Truth Hurts ”by Lizzo.