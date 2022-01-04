Rolling Stone insults the film work of Pio and Amedeo

Pio and Amedeo They land at the cinema, The Comedy of Foggia Pio D’Antini e Amedeo Grieco, written with director Gennaro Nunziante and shot between Sant’Agata di Puglia and Milan, over the weekend, according to Cinetel data, totaled 998,942 euros, with 139,504 spectators. At its debut it grossed € 506,918 and beat the competition of Warner Bros movies ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Me against You – Lost in Time’, the other two New Year’s Eve releases with more screens. The magazine Rolling Stone he demolishes the film calling it “wrong from the first to the last minute – fortunately few: 87 in all”. The reason, according to the review published in the Italian online edition of the famous magazine, is that Pio e Amedeo “They try to please everyone”. It doesn’t save anything. “What is hard to …Read on cityroma

Advertising

know it : RT @sapphicila: o anus was 2015 and at rolling stone teve it capa ?? – MariaErrichiel5 : RT @Jk_italy: ?? | The American magazine Rolling Stone reported in its article ‘The Most Read RollingStone Stories of the Year’, that the… – infoitculture : Pio and Amedeo hit the box office with ‘Belli Ciao’, but Rolling Stone and Pinuccio demolish the film – jksmysmile_hyyh : RT @Jk_italy: ?? | The American magazine Rolling Stone reported in its article ‘The Most Read RollingStone Stories of the Year’, that the… – elisaz1985 : RT @Jk_italy: ?? | The American magazine Rolling Stone reported in its article ‘The Most Read RollingStone Stories of the Year’, that the… –

Latest News from the network: Rolling Stone

The Doors, 55 years ago the first album was released: the 5 things to know

With more than 100 million records sold worldwide and three albums featured on the second best 500 list Rolling Stone, in 1993 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. …



The most anticipated films of 2022

The original planned couple consisted of Brad Pitt and Emma Stone, but instead of the second, busy on other sets, came Margot Robbie. Once upon a time in Hollywood, again: it all comes together. …



The most anticipated albums of 2022 Rolling Stone Italy

The most anticipated albums of 2022

Eddie Vedder soloist, Jack White multiplied by two, the Gallagher brothers, the return of Alt-J, Animal Collective and Placebo, ‘Lifehouse’ by the Who, the green songs of Marlene Kuntz: here’s a part …



Pio and Amedeo hit the box office with ‘Belli Ciao’, but Rolling Stone and Pinuccio demolish the film

Rolling Stone magazine demolishes the film calling it “wrong from the first to the last minute – fortunately few: 87 in all”. For the moment, the duo does not reply to the criticisms and enjoys the summit of …

