Rolling Stones vs The Beatles: Jagger shoots McCartney

Attention Sir Paul McCartney (79), Mick Jagger (78) I heard you and a message for you.

“I’m the blues,” former Beatle McCartney said earlier this week in an interview with the New Yorker about perhaps the longest-running rock band in the world: the Rolling Stones.

The Stones play Thursday at Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles. Frontman Jagger named the names of several celebrities who were in the audience. Among them: Megan Fox, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Then the singer said with his big smile: “Paul McCartney is here. He probably wants to join our blues band… ”Jagger abstained from other verbal return coaches.

But his sign was clear: I read what you said about us. McCartney also made the Stones a little smaller than the Beatles in the interview: “Our network was bigger.”

Subtitled: The Stones were one-dimensional, just one band playing mostly other bluesy pieces. On the other hand, the Beatles were more creative and influential.

Loading... Advertisements



1967 photo: Paul McCartney (left) and Mick Jagger. The Beatles were born in Liverpool in 1960 and the Stones were born two years later in London. In reality, there was no competition. But now Sir Paul has opened a barrel with stonesPhoto: Getty Images

In fact, in its first two years, the Stones re-enacted Chuck Berry’s hits (“Come on”, “Carrol” and “Around and Around”). But since the first “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction” (1965) Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards have composed their own song.



This isn’t the first time the former Beatles guitarist and singer has talked about stones.

In April 2020, Paul McCartney told New York radio host Howard Stern of Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, drummer Charlie Watts and his recently deceased bandmates: “They have their roots in the blues. When they compose, they always have something to do with the blues. We have had a bigger impact. I love stones. But the Beatles were better ”.

Millions of Stones fans will see the final sequel in a completely different way.

Until then, Jagger has responded sovereignly. He smiled at McCartney as “fiance” (roughly German: sweet darling).



Then he said smugly: “Obviously there is no competition. However, the difference is that the Rolling Stones have been a great concert and live band for decades, while the Beatles haven’t toured a single stadium with a decent sound system. We still do that “Today”.

Rooms.