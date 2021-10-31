Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge with 44,000 available colors

The Black Badge touch also for the new model of the English house: in addition to an (almost) total black look, luxury and power grow. A conceivable price? Over 400 thousand euros

Black Badge has been identifying the most luxurious and exclusive Rolls-Royces since 2016. After the Wraith and the Cullinan, the range of the new Ghost can also boast this treatment, reaching levels of customization never achieved before: it can be ordered in over 44,000 color combinations. Although, as Rolls-Royce points out, most customers opted for the more classic black. For the record, even this single color – weighing 45 kg – is meticulously applied by four artisans over a five-hour period. All the chrome details of the body are also black, including the 21 ”alloy wheels. Developed specifically for the Black Badge, they are made up of 44 ultra-thin layers of carbon fiber. Not even the style of the hubcap is left to chance: it always stays straight so as never to overturn the “Rolls-Royce” logo.

embroidery – The level of luxury is even higher in the interior. Wood, carbon fiber and leather as far as the eye can see make each interior unique thanks to the infinite customization possibilities. The black details on the dashboard and on the tunnel take up the main theme of the Black Badge, while on the passenger side the dashboard (according to the latest trend) is enriched with 850 “stars”. Extra touch: if the customer wishes, the Ghost – which has opened a new phase of Rolls-Royce design, called “Post-Opulence” – can have the embroidery on the seats with the symbol of infinity, the identifying element of all Black Badges.

horses grow up – Loading... Advertisements In addition to extreme luxury, the top-of-the-range version of the Ghost can count on even more refined mechanics and trim. The 6.75-liter V12 delivers 29 hp more than a “normal” model and reaches 600 hp, while the torque has risen to 900 Nm (+50 Nm). Powertrain and 8-speed ZF automatic transmission have received a new calibration to manage the extra power without losing the comfortable bearing of the car. The exhaust system and brakes have been adjusted in line with the engine modifications and to create a sporty driving experience, but without excess. The Ghost Black Badge can already be ordered, the conceivable price is over 400 thousand euros.

