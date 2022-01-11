Rolls Royce, historic sales record: “With Covid huge demand for luxury”

2021 will go down in history as one of the best years for British small builders, from Rolls-Royce to Bentley, from Aston Martin to Lotus. The sales figures speak for themselves: the House of Goodwood has never sold so much in its 117-year history. In fact, deliveries reached an all-time high of 5,586 units, thanks to a growth of 49% over 2020 and record results in all the main market areas and for the entire product range, starting from Ghost.

Phenomenal year. The company, now owned by the BMW group, also managed to fill its order book until the third quarter of 2022, thanks also to the consistently high demand for Cullinan and the Phantom. Additionally, the Goodwood plant is operating at near full capacity, but lead times are still around a year. The British manufacturer then defined the results of the Provenance program dedicated to used cars as “exceptional” and the “record” one for customizations (during the year the Phantom Oribe was created with the maison Hermès, the Phantom Tempus, the Black Badge Wraith and the Black Badge Dawn Landspeed Collection). “2021 has been a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We have delivered more cars than ever in the brand’s 117-year history, with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market,” commented the CEO. Torsten Müller-Ötvös, speaking of “extremely encouraging” performances in view of the launch by the end of 2023 of the Specter, the first battery-powered car of the Vittoria Alata brand. The car, of which some details were revealed in September, is in the midst of one testing phase which involves the distance of 2.5 million kilometers and the simulation of over 400 years of use of a Rolls-Royce.

The push of Covid. The sales boom of the English company obviously contrasts with what the big mass-market manufacturers suffered, penalized above all by the chip crisis and the difficulties in supplying raw materials, and therefore struggling with a heavy collapse in sales. Moreover, the luxury sector, also due to its limited numbers and the particular customer base, has historically been immune from the problems faced by large manufacturers. The numbers of other niche manufacturers in the United Kingdom demonstrate this: Bentley recorded an all-time high with 14,659 deliveries and + 31% on 2020. Lotus closed the year with + 24% and 1,710 sales, the best result since 2011, while the Aston Martin has recorded a growth of as much as 82% to 6,182 units. “In the luxury sector, the struggle was not so much about trying to find customers, but about assembling enough products to meet the huge customer demand,” Müller-Ötvös admitted to Reuters, providing a further explanation: “Covid has forced many people to stop, stop traveling and for this reason there is a lot of accumulated wealth that is spent on luxury goods and we have taken advantage of it.” Not only: Müller -Ötvös also emphasized a psychological effect linked to the pandemic: “Many people have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, which prompted them to think about how short life can be and how much better it is to live it now rather than postpone certain choices “. This also provided a “fairly strong” boost to Rolls-Royce sales.