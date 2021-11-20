Rolls-Royce, record for the Spirit of Innovation: it is the fastest electric plane in the world

Now the International Aeronautical Federation is called to homologate three records conquered by the zero-emission aircraft from Rolls-Royce: the Spirit of Innovation is the fastest electric aircraft in the world

Never in the history of records submitted to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale has there been such an increase in such a short time. From November 16, 2021, the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation is officially a candidate for a place of honor in aviation history: at Boscombe Down airport – test site of the Royal Air Force, the British Minister of Defense and the contractor Qinetiq – the electric aircraft of the double R has won three speed records, now in the approval phase by the FAI World Air Sports Federation.

WHAT NUMBERS! – Piloted by test drivers Phill O’Dell and Steve Jones, Spirit of Innovation recorded an average speed of 555.9 km / h over three kilometers and 532.1 km / h over 15 km, beating respectively 213 and 293 km / h. hi previous records set in 2017 by the Siemens-powered Extra 330 LE. Less than two months after its first flight, the Rolls electric plane also destroyed the previous record in terms of climb speed, reaching an altitude of 3,000 meters in just 3 minutes and 22 seconds. According to what was released by the British manufacturer, during its “launches” the Spirit of Innovation even managed to break through the 600 km / h wall, achieving an absolute speed peak of 623 km / h.

A NEW CHAPTER – “For us it is a fantastic result – said Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce Plc – I really want to thank all those who have collaborated in this company, a further step towards a sustainable future also in the aeronautical field. It is truly a milestone that stimulates us to continue our challenge “. “Flying the Spirit of Innovation at these incredible speeds, knowing moreover that you have set the record is simply fantastic – commented the test pilot Phill O’Dell – It is a pivotal moment in my career and an incredible milestone for our entire team. It is wonderful to be part of the beginning of a new chapter for Rolls-Royce and for aviation as a whole ”.

THE ACCEL PROGRAM – The Spirit of Innovation is the son of Accel (Accelerating the Electrification of Flight), the program set up by Rolls-Royce with the intention of giving a strong impetus to the de-carbonization of aviation. The project, funded by Innovate UK in collaboration with the Aerospace Technology Institute and the same Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, sees the involvement of partners such as Electroflight and Yasa, at the forefront in the design and implementation of the powertrain. The Accel program was also supported by luxury watchmaker Bremont and the Jaguar Land Rover group, a pioneer in four-wheel electrification with the I-Pace range.

SPIRIT OF INNOVATION – Born from the carbon fiber cell of the Sharp Nemesi Nxt racing aircraft, the Spirit of Innovation aims to be a sort of zero-emission reincarnation of the racing cars that in the 1930s competed for the coveted Schneider Cup, a speed competition dedicated to seaplanes. of which Rolls-Royce itself was the protagonist as an engineer. With a wingspan of 7.3 meters and a take-off weight of just 1,200 kg, this propeller technology demonstrator is powered by an engine capable of delivering 500 hp of continuous power and over 1000 hp of peak power. The battery pack with nearly 6,500 cells boasts the highest energy density of a system used for aeronautical use and ensures the Spirit of Innovation an autonomy of about 320 km.

