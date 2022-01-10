Rolls Royce, sales boom in 2021. The CEO: “With Covid, many have understood that life is short”

MILAN – Covid reminded us that you only live once and, for those who can, it is better to do it from the cockpit of a Rolls Royce. Word of the CEO of the historic company of extra-luxury cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös, which attributed the company’s record results in 2021 to the indirect effects of the pandemic. “Many have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postponing certain choices to a later date,” said the manager.

The company achieved the best result in its 117-year history in 2021, with 5,586 cars sold. According to the CEO, the pandemic, in addition to reminding customers of the possible shortness of their lives, would also have had a further “beneficial” effect on the company’s accounts, since the restrictions would have limited the wealthiest consumers in their spending possibilities. “It is thanks to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming around the world”, stressed Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “People have not been able to travel a lot, they have not been able to invest a lot in luxury services … and they accumulate a lot of money that is spent on luxury goods.”

Sales have increased throughout the world, an unusual trend, with China and the Americas remaining the two largest markets, each accounting for 30% of sales. The Phantom model was the company’s best-selling model, but its Cullinan SUV accounted for 30% of 2021 sales. In addition, the company, based in Goodwood, West Sussex, is continuing to develop its first electric car. pure, Specter, which is expected to be launched on the market in the last three months of 2023