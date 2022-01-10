Business

Rolls Royce, sales boom in 2021. The CEO: “With Covid, many have understood that life is short”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman22 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

MILAN – Covid reminded us that you only live once and, for those who can, it is better to do it from the cockpit of a Rolls Royce. Word of the CEO of the historic company of extra-luxury cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös, which attributed the company’s record results in 2021 to the indirect effects of the pandemic. “Many have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postponing certain choices to a later date,” said the manager.

The company achieved the best result in its 117-year history in 2021, with 5,586 cars sold. According to the CEO, the pandemic, in addition to reminding customers of the possible shortness of their lives, would also have had a further “beneficial” effect on the company’s accounts, since the restrictions would have limited the wealthiest consumers in their spending possibilities. “It is thanks to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming around the world”, stressed Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “People have not been able to travel a lot, they have not been able to invest a lot in luxury services … and they accumulate a lot of money that is spent on luxury goods.”

The charge of the 5586 Rolls Royces: it is a record

by Daniele PM Pellegrini

Sales have increased throughout the world, an unusual trend, with China and the Americas remaining the two largest markets, each accounting for 30% of sales. The Phantom model was the company’s best-selling model, but its Cullinan SUV accounted for 30% of 2021 sales. In addition, the company, based in Goodwood, West Sussex, is continuing to develop its first electric car. pure, Specter, which is expected to be launched on the market in the last three months of 2023

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman22 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the Van E-Tech Electric version debuts

November 3, 2021

deadline 4 February for sending the documentation

December 7, 2021

a sting – Libero Quotidiano

December 11, 2021

Another twenty hectares of greenhouses for the largest Italian pole

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button