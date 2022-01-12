Rolls Royce, sales boom with Covid: “Life is short: better to live it with a luxury car”

There are those who always fall on their feet and despite the moment still manage to spend a lot of money. The Covid it did not slow down the purchases of extra-luxury cars, indeed at home Rolls Royce the year 2021 saw a significant surge in sales. No negative effects after 3 years of pandemic, but only positive sides with a sales record never recorded in the 117 years of history of the brand founded in 1906 by Charles Rolls and Henry Royce.

Never put off the luxury you can have today until tomorrow

Among the restrictions on travel, quarantines, positivity and more, Covid has made it clear to wealthy motorists that life is short and how much the passions and whims, albeit very expensive, must be indulged as soon as possible. “Many have seen several people die in their communities as a result of Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postpone certain choices to a later date. It is thanks to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming around the world: people they haven’t been able to travel a lot, they haven’t been able to invest much in luxury services. And a lot of money has accumulated that has been spent on luxury goods “, Müller-Ötvös said.

Words that find confirmation in the statistics. From every corner of the world, from China to the United States, Rolls Royce car sales grew by 30%. The model was the company’s best-selling, but its SUV Cullinan accounted for 30% of sales in 2021. And in the future of the company based in Goodwood, West Sussex, we look more and more confidently to the electric with the development of the first RR 100% electric, the Specter, which should arrive launched on the market in the last months of 2023.