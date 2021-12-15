Sports

Roma anxious for Smalling and Ibanez: Atalanta at high risk

ROMEMourinho trembles, his central defenders are in forfeit risk against Atalanta. In the match against Spezia Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez have reported muscle problems that will force them to rehabilitate and try to recover for Saturday’s match against the Bergamo side.

Rome, the conditions of Smalling for Atalanta

Smalling, author of the advantage of Roma against the Ligurians, went out in the 64th minute going directly into the locker room with a physiotherapist: the Englishman accused a discomfort in the right adductor and its conditions will be from to evaluate today. Today we lose Smalling And Felix but we recover Mancini against Atalanta … everything is always difficult – Mourinho said in the post game -. Unfortunately, it was more times without Smalling than with him. He is a player of class, experience and leadership, he is fast and good. I don’t know how he is, but if I let him out with the result open at 60 ‘, there is no need to be positive and optimistic“.

Rome, the conditions of Ibanez for Atalanta

Concern for Ibanez too, who gritted his teeth for the entire race despite having sent signs of impatience. Problems for him too, probably more for fatigue than for some important muscle trouble. Today Mourinho conceded one day off to make the players recover in view of Saturday’s away match, then tomorrow the Giallorossi staff will also evaluate his conditions. The stop danger is more for Smalling than for Ibanez, Mourinho hopes to have them both for such a delicate challenge.

