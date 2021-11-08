“Roma are a confused opponent of Mourinho’s excessive opinions”. AUDIO!

The journalist Mario Sconcerti spoke in the post-match of the Milan-Inter derby a TMW Radio, during Gol area:

Milan-Inter 1-1?

“Maybe Inter gave me more of the feeling of a team with more solid foundations. He is always champion of Italy. The 7 points of gap between the two teams have absolutely not been seen. Milan experienced a technical continuity, Inter paid three draws at the beginning of the championship, in a league where you go very fast. Inter have this characteristic, they are very easy to build important chances, like when they went close to the second goal several times. If it also had continuity it would be among the top eight in Europe “.

AC Milan draw also due to Napoli’s stop?

“I don’t think Milan are playing against Napoli, it would be a wrong attitude, not like a great team. Milan is a team that physically brings many players into the box, they just missed the easy goal. As for Napoli, there are some data they say that in the first 7 games he scored 18 goals, in the last 5 he scored 5. It is simply a demonstration of less brilliance of a team that has few spare parts and faces many trips and many away matches. “

Rome?

“We must also reflect on the real size of Roma, the first 4 games all had affordable opponents, then they started with stops, now they are exaggerating a bit. The only clear thing is that she is an opponent confused by the excessive opinions of her own. manager. The decisions so cutting so from the beginning, in which he put 5 players from training to his arrival, and then another 5 after Bodø / Glimt, have greatly shortened the possibilities of choice, even tactical. Mourinho had to do something strong, no more attacking the referees, no more publicly accusing one’s players but going back to being a coach, then doing things like changing form. The only positive thing is that at least they start scoring his forwards “.

The next shift?

“Next day Inter-Napoli: overall the Neapolitan game is better, Inter for their part often leads the game. We need to see how the players will arrive from the stops for the national teams. , the national teams are the least safe places for players. “