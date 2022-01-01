Roma are back to training: there is a positive. Alternative tour to Maitland-Niles – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

There Rome she returned this morning to train in Trigoria in preparation for the challenge of January 6 in the house of Milan. There was apprehension after the ritual swabs carried out yesterday and in fact a positive at Covid emerged, returning by Dubto the. His identity has not been disclosed for privacy reasons, in the coming days they will all be checked with new tests, but in the meantime this player is at strong risk for the ‘San Siro’ match. Not only that, why Mourinho is also anxious about the presumed presence in the squad of a no vax player: according to the new decree, from 10 January without a vaccine he would no longer be able to work and therefore take the field. In any case, the Rome awaits developments at the national level before taking action. All this while the positives to the Covid in football they continue to rise: today three cases in Inter, including Dzeko, and also two in the Juventus, opponent of the Giallorossi on 9 January.