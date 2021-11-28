Roma beat Turin with Abraham’s goal and Zaniolo’s sprints. Injuries for Pellegrini and Belotti | A league

Rome-Turin 1-0, a goal from Tammy Abraham decides and the team of Josè Mourinho beats that of Ivan Juric in the match at 6pm on Sunday of the 14th matchday of Serie A. Roma, which reaches 25 points, wins a victory that was missing at home in the league since 2-0 against Empoli on 3 October. After that match, for the Giallorossi, within the friendly walls, the 0-0 with Napoli and the defeat with Milan had arrived.

FIRST HALF – In the first half Roma lost Pellegrini after a few minutes, while the first important opportunity is for Turin, on 25 ‘, when Pobega kicks football from a good position. Two minutes pass and Juric’s team creates another chance, following a corner, with Buongiorno having the close shot deflected for a corner. At 34 ‘it is Buongiorno who loses the marking of Abraham, who served by Mkhitaryan puts Mourinho’s team ahead with a precise right plate that bags to the left of Milinkovic-Savic. At 36 ‘, clear foul of Good morning on El Shaarawy, penalty for Roma awarded by Chiffi, but the Var intervenes which removes the penalty to the Giallorossi for offside of Abraham. Roma are not affected by this from a psychological point of view and are close to scoring with Perez (deflected for a corner) and Abraham, on which he saves Milinkovic-Savic.

SECOND HALF – The second half begins with Torino in offensive projection and Roma waiting for the counterattack that can hurt. The first shot is from Brekalo, who in the 55th minute with a shot from outside the area commits Rui Patricio to the parade in two halves. At 67 ‘comes the response of Rome, in which Zaniolo shines with some progressions: it is El Shaarawy to send the top left from a slightly tight angle on the left of the grenade area. Then in the 83rd minute it was Zaniolo who sent the ball to the side with a powerful left. The final assault of Torino, which in the meantime has been worth it, is worthless Belotti lost due to muscle injuryand, Roma wins.

