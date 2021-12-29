Roma blinds Darboe, Bove and Zalewski: contract renewals official. Transfer market news

There Rome blinds three young talents, all three permanently in the squad of Mourinho’s First Team since the beginning of this season. It is about Edoardo Bove, Nicola Zalewski, who have extended their contract until June 30, 2025, and Ebrima Darboe, which renewed until June 30, 2026. “The extension of these contracts is an example of the club’s policy for its youth. The company will continue to bet on its children, protecting their growth process and transmitting to them the culture of work and the value of humility. I also hope that these renewals can represent a stimulus for all those who dedicate their energies to the Roma Youth Sector and that this is only the beginning of a path full of satisfactions “, said the General Manager of the Roma sports area. , Tiago Pinto.