Roma-Bodo / Glimt 2-2, slow motion: the Giallorossi miss two penalties – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

At 21 la Rome took the field against the Bodo / Glimt on the fourth day of Conference League, the goal is to redeem the fool of the first leg and take back the top of the group. The match is directed by Papapetrou. Assistants: Petropoulos, Aptosoglou. Fourth Man: Diamantopoulos. Absent the Var which will be introduced only in the final of the tournament. Here are all the episodes, cards and doubtful cases of the match:

90 + 4 ‘- It ends here. Roma did not go beyond the draw and gave the top of the group to Bodo / Glimt.

90 + 2 ‘- On cross of KarsdorpMancini is held in the penalty area by Moe who is not interested in the ball. For the referee there is no penalty but a foul in attack by the Giallorossi central.

90 ‘- The referee grants 4 minutes of recovery.

87 ‘- Moe takes a yellow card for having removed the ball when the game is stopped.

80 ‘- The referee warns Solbakken for protests.

78 ‘- Also cautioned Ibanez for having overwhelmed, out of time, the opponent near the midfield.

74 & # 39; – Yellow for Cristante And Haikin for a quarrel between the two. The Giallorossi midfielder faced the opponent intent on wasting time instead of resuming the game.

72 ‘- Another hand touch in the area by a Bodo player. This time it is Konradsen who hits the ball irregularly and pushes the ball away with his wrist, not close to his body. Again there is nothing for the referee.

47 ‘- On a cross from Abraham El Shaarawy he does not take the ball, but Moe behind him touches the ball with his arm in a very wide position with respect to the body, taking it away from Zaniolo’s availability. Papapetrou’s oversight who does not assign the penalty to the Giallorossi.

November 4, 2021 (change November 4, 2021 | 22:59)

