Roma-Bodo, the official formations | Mourinho surprises

Roma-Bodo, here are the official formations of tonight’s match at the Olimpico. Mourinho surprises with his choices

There are the official formations. Here are the Special One’s choices in view of tonight’s match at the Olimpico against Bodo, which two weeks ago destroyed Roma 6-1. That game remains in the head of the Portuguese coach. That’s why the best possible line-up takes the field tonight.

Mourinho © LaPresse

But the technician surprises in his choices. Yes, because Calafiori does not play on the left, who was given the starter also given the absence of Vina, and in the heart of the defense is Cristante, with Ibanez moving to the right. Darboe then in the middle of the field alongside Veretout, with Abraham making the central striker, as always, with the Armenian Mkhitaryan behind him given the absence of Pellegrini. Off to the left is El Shaarawy.

Roma-Bodo, here are the official formations

Rome
Cristante, will play in the heart of the defense © GettyImages

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Darboe, Veretout; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

BODO (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Bjørkan; Fet, Hagen, Konradsen; Solbakken, Botheim, Pellegrino.

