Roma-Cagliari, the probable formations of the newspapers: Oliveira from the first minute, Felix largo on the left

ROME CAGLIARI DAILY TRAININGS – At 18 la Rome takes the field against the Cagliari for the third challenge of 2022. The men of Josè Mourinho are looking for the first victory of this calendar year after the defeats against Milan And Juventus. In the 11 holder there will be the first as holder for Sergio Oliveira a few days after his arrival. The Special One could opt for the 4-3-3 with the possibility of seeing from the first minute too Felix Ofena-Gyan. In defense the starting couple will be Mancini-Kumbulla with Vina And Niles on the side.

Read also:

Rome-Cagliari: the probable formations of Romanews.eu

Rome-Cagliari, the probable formations of the newspapers

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio; Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Sergio Oliveira, Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Felix; Abraham

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio; Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Sergio Oliveira, Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Felix; Abraham

THE MESSENGER

Rui Patricio; Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Pellegrini, Sergio Oliveira, Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Abraham, Felix

THE WEATHER

Rui Patricio; Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Veretout, Sergio Oliveira; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham

REPUBLIC

Rui Patricio; Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Pellegrini, Sergio Oliveira, Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Abraham, Felix

THE ROMANIST

Rui Patricio; Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Sergio Oliveira, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham.