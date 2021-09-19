Roma caput disco: when Jovanotti was a DJ and Fiorello was not yet famous

He left it in a corner for ten years. Then the lockdown and the will did what not even he expected would happen: “I picked up the project again, closed at home I thought I had to concentrate on the things that had made me feel good in my life and so to remove sadness and fear during the pandemic I went to work and finished it, “he says Corrado Rizza, one of the most famous and danced DJs, king of the Histeria console, the Roman club symbol of the Eighties and early Nineties. A throne he shared with Marco Trani then Claudio Coccoluto, “both great DJs, unfortunately disappeared too soon,” he adds. But now Rome caput disco, his docufilm that tells the birth of discos in the capital and the evolution of the DJ profession to transform some into real stars, is released on Tuesday 21 September, streaming on Vimeo.

Rome Caput disco is the narration through its protagonists, many who later became famous as Jovanotti and Fiorello but also by Renzo Arbore or Roberto D’Agostino of how we danced, of how we were in the eighties and nineties. An amarcord operation?

“Actually no, we thought over ten years ago with Marco Trani to make our book I Love The Nightlife a documentary. But Marco in 2013 suddenly disappeared, leaving a great void: we had started shooting some interviews together, I couldn’t go on alone, I was sick for his death, I missed him. Then during the lockdown I realized that it was right to finish the job, I owed it to him, to the many friends who had been interviewed with whom I shared a beautiful part of life, some unfortunately are no longer there like Claudio Coccoluto, the eldest Italian DJ of all time or Giancarlo Bornigia, the visionary who invented the Piper in the Sixties “.

But the nostalgia was really a bit rogue, and it served: the Facebook page Ventanni di Roma by Night (1980> 1999) that you created with other DJs and evening organizers went viral …

Marco Trani (left) and Claudio Coccoluto at the Histeria console in 1986

“It’s true, we have reached one million likes, 20 thousand subscribers. An unexpected success. Our strength are vintage photos, stories of those directly involved. But above all, being there revised after so many years, even if only virtually, to talk about music and events: it is a great community that has found itself “.

You have lived in Miami for nine years, you amusedly told that you are a luxury immigrant who has started again from three, to put it in the words of Troisi. Why did you leave Italy after so much success?

“Because in Italy at a certain point I was no longer able to work, I was a record producer but it was a world that was disappearing, so with my wife and my son we came to the United States, I resumed working in the console and also a lot. reborn in a certain sense. But Rome seen from afar is even more beautiful, I paid tribute to it with this documentary “.

In Rome Caput disco you interviewed Jovanotti and Fiorello, among the tolters, and the two of them seem really happy to remember those years.

“Yes and they were a lot while we were shooting.”

Fiorello said that at that time, still unknown, he succeeded to enter the disco thanks to you, Jovanotti instead comes back nhe years to talk about his beginnings as a DJ at Veleno.

“It was like this, Fiorello would arrive at the door of the Histeria and to get in he would call me because otherwise they would leave him waiting for hours in line. He tells it amused. Jovanotti brought out the story of how the idea of ​​the hat that made him then famous, of how he mixed the records, of those evenings. They are unpublished moments of both, moments that we lived together as friends but with us there were also thousands of people who went from one club to another in a Rome that, for who was born in the 2000s as my son, it seems impossible “.

Your docu it is also the narration of a profession, that of the DJ, but above all it seems an invitation to remember how important Rome was, even at the international level, in those days.

“The Roman nightlife was compared to that of New York and London. Between the eighties and nineties anyone who passed through the capital went to the Histeria or the Gilda at the Jackie’O as well as at the Piper: I made James Brown dance. I remember that David Bowie arrived one evening. He was on vacation in Rome with John Taylor of Duran Duran and they spent a whole night in the disco. But they are just examples, really you could find anyone in the Roman clubs “.

It is said that Jack Nicholson was blocked at the door of the Histeria, is he a legend?

“No it’s all true! They didn’t recognize him!”