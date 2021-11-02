Roma curve closed for one round, but sentence suspended for one year | News

Sports

Roma curve closed for one round, but sentence suspended for one year

The sports judge also imposed a fine of 25 thousand euros on Atalanta. A shift to Koulibaly and Theo Hernandez

The insulting choruses aimed at Ibrahimovic it’s at Kessie during Rome-Milan last Sunday cost the Giallorossi club “the obligation to play a match with the sector called” Curva Sud “without spectators”: it has decided the sports judge. However, the sentence is suspended for one year. L’Atalanta instead he will have to pay 25 thousand euros for throwing objects, including the dime that he hit Reina, in the match with Lazio.

The sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea specified that, pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 7 CGS, if during the 12-month period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the penalty will be added to that imposed for the new violation. As regards Atalanta, the penalty was “mitigated, pursuant to art. 7 CGS, as the Company, immediately dissociated from the uncivilized behavior described in the report of the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor, with its active collaboration contributed to the prompt identification of those responsible for the last episode, for the purpose of applying the consequent access prohibition sanctions “.

TWO SHIFTS IN SILVA, ONE IN KOULIBALY AND THEO HERNANDEZ
Two days of disqualification for the Sampdoria Silva player, and another seven stopped for a day: these are the decisions of the Serie A sports judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea in relation to the matches of the 11th day of the championship. A day off and a 5 thousand euro fine for the Cagliari player Martin Caceres. Theo Hernandez (Milan), Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples), Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) have been suspended for one day. The sports judge then imposed a fine of 10 thousand euros on José Mourinho “for having, at the end of the match, taken an ironic attitude towards him, uttering disrespectful words near the entrance to the referee’s changing room”.

