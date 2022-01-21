Roma, Diawara at Valencia unlocks Kamara

Ten days after the closing of the winter session, the Roma transfer market cannot yet be considered finished. With the exit of a few other players that does not fit into the plans of Mourinho another reinforcement may arrive that is welcome to the coach. First on the starting list is Amadou Diawara , currently engaged in the Africa Cup with Guinea. After having rejected a couple of solutions for the transfer on loan (the same he had done in the summer), in the last few days it seems that he has given signs of opening to leave Rome. The midfielder would be considering with interest the proposal of the Valencia . The player, who has never found much space in Rome, would seem willing to leave the capital. Valencia want him, but on loan. The Galatasaray , who recently joined, would also be willing to pay for the price tag. Roma evaluates the median 8 million euros and would also accept a loan with a right or obligation to redeem.

Kamara-Marseille, it’s over

The sale of Diawara would open the doors to Boubacar Kamara, which with the contract expiring in June now seems close to farewell to Marseille. The midfielder is considering whether to anticipate a now obvious departure, with Rome And Manchester United that have come forward for some time. Mourinho also spoke with the player. The president of Marseille, Pablo Longoria, during the Sead presentation press conference Kolasinac, took stock of the situation of his player: “We talked a lot with Kamara, there is mutual respect between us. Logic will ultimately prevail: we will listen to what is best for the player and the club. But for us this is not a pleasant situation“. In short, we are at the end credits (…)

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio