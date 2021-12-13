Roma fan revived with defibrillator during the match against Spezia: the South in silence

A 35-year-old Roma fan fell ill during the league match against Spezia. The young man went into cardiac arrest: he was resuscitated with a defibrillator and rushed to the Gemelli Polyclinic.

It is half an hour of the first half, the Olympic stadium is played monday night of the seventeenth day of the championship: Roma-Spezia are on the field and the Giallorossi have already put their nose forward. In Curva Sud a sudden silence falls, surreal after the explosion of joy for the advantage signed by Smalling at the opening of the match. There are no more choirs but there is hustle and bustle, concern, fervor. A 35-year-old fan, Tommaso (as announced by the speaker in saying good luck) he fell ill, went into cardiac arrest. The tragedy touched, he was one step away from death: the doctors managed to save his life.

The speed of aid proved to be providential: the young man was reanimated with a defibrillator after a few attempts and urgently transported to the “Gemelli” Polyclinic, not far from the Capitoline facility. And that’s where he remained under close observation. From that moment the hottest sector of the Giallorossi stadium stopped singing as a sign of respect, for the fear and anguish of those moments in which everyone takes a back seat. And nothing is more important than a person’s life. A timid applause underlined the moment in which the boy came to consciousness then the Olimpico fell silent again.

There was a jolt (not a manifestation of euphoria) for the wood hit by Abraham and in the second half, when Ibanez sent the doubling ball into the goal and when the Var stopped Spezia’s comeback ambitions: Manaj scores but there it is an offside position that affects the 2-1 goal. The race director cancels the marking, a decision underlined by the (however limited) exultation of the Romanist public. Shortly after, silence again. He will be interrupted in bursts at other moments of the match, as in the case of the entry of Afena-Gyan in place of Borja Mayoral.