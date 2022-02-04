Roma-Genoa, Blessin studies the right formula: space for the new

Roma-Genoa, Blessin takes out Piccoli?

More than twenty players in question between purchases and sales at Genoa, a revolution that mister Blessin is starting to manage in view of the resumption of the championship, with many new faces who will surely find a starting shirt against Roma. The most probable hypothesis is that of 3-4-3 with Vanheusden, Bani and one between Ostigard and Vasquez in front of Sirigu, also taking into account the not perfect condition of Criscito, Hefti and one between Calafiori and Czyborra on the outside given the disqualification of Cambiaso, the expert Badelj next to Amiri, unless the second-hand safe like Sturaro is deployed, also considering the persistence of Rovella’s injury. Right in front in the middle, Gudmunsson and Yeboah at the sides, to pay the price would be Piccoli, who therefore would sit on the bench.