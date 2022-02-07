Roma-Genoa, the Giallorossi are not there: the protests continue

ROME GENOA – Although tomorrow there is the quarter-final against Inter in the Italian Cup, in the minds of many fans there is still the image of the joy denied in Rome-Genoa. The controversy was fueled not only by the decision itself, but also by a different application in another match.

Fans and Giallorossi, all with Roma-Genoa in their eyes, reports Corriere della Sera. We talk about nothing else, especially because a few hours later, in the Milan derby, a similar episode occurred, that is with a foul at the beginning of the action that led to the goal of Giroud, but the Var in that case remained silent. The discussion is precisely on this, not so much on the regularity of the goal, given that Calvarese, referee consultant in Trigoria, immediately told the Roma managers that the goal had to be canceled. In the eye of the storm is the disparity in the use of technology. And many fans are clamoring for an intervention by the Friedkin, because now there are too many penalizing episodes for the Capitoline, this is the most widespread opinion. Meanwhile, the team returned to Trigoria yesterday to prepare for the big match against Inter.