Roma-Genoa, the slow motion: Abraham, the stomp is there. But the referee does not see and the Var …

Abisso completely loses the offending foul and shows himself severe in the red to Zaniolo

The inevitable zoom is on everything that was before, and especially after, the canceled goal by Zaniolo at the sunset of Rome-Genoa. In front of the eyes of Abyss, who completely loses the offending foul, Abraham wedges himself between two genoans and stamps on Vasquez’s right foot. We are around 90 ‘: it’s a foul. But the referee, in a very good position, does not see it (or “reads” it badly): and this allows the action to continue and then Zaniolo to go and score. From the goal comes an exultation that lasts almost three minutes with Zaniolo under the curve taking off his shirt, embraced by his teammates.

TOO MUCH TIME – Abisso warns him on his return to the field, while the varista Nasca does not act with the adequate immediacy to bring the referee to the “on field review” immediately, given the clear and obvious mistake: the OFR leads to the cancellation of the goal of the 1-0 but it happens after the long party at the Olimpico. Biblical times, watered-down decision-making, absent immediacy. At 95 ‘, here is Zaniolo’s reaction, passed from unbridled joy to amazement: the outburst, without gestures but emotional, takes place with one word too many (“What the f … did you whistle, what did you whistle” says the Romanist) , Abyss shows direct red instead of arguing to calm the situation. And this appears excessive, as well as a dry reading of the moment without wanting to open up to a dialogue.

THE OTHER EPISODES – Previously, Abisso had seen two situations well: the red directed at the defender Ostigard who had blocked Felix launched at the net. The Genoa player belts the Romanista around his neck in a clear scoring opportunity. At 8 ‘of the St. Mkhitaryan asks for a penalty for Vasquez’s handball: right to continue.

February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 00:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link