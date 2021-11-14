Sports
Roma has two goals for Napoli for January: the situation
As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, among the objectives of the Rome by Josè Mourinho for the January transfer market there would also be two players who were very close to Naples.
Tiago Pinto in fact he wants to give a reinforcement to Josè Mourinho in that area of the pitch and among the objectives followed with greater attention are Marcos Sienese And Marcao. The two have long been associated with the blue club in case he left Koulibaly this summer. In particular, the Argentine defender of Feyenoord seemed one step away from Napoli, but to snatch him from the Rotterdam club will need between 15 and 20 million euros.