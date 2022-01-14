“Roma have quality, I’ll help them win. I like challenges”

ROME – It’s Sergio Oliveira’s day. After yesterday’s training and the first match with the group, today the Portuguese midfielder presented himself at the press conference. He arrives from Porto with the formula of the one million loan with the right of redemption set at 13 plus bonuses linked to the attendance and results of the club.

The club and Mourinho expect to increase the personality, do you feel ready at 29 to be able to help this team to have a winning mentality?

“I will answer in Portuguese, I will learn Italian but today I will speak in Portuguese. I am 29 years old, I am in a mature age. As for personality, the coach is used to winning and having important players. Roma have many, I feel like one more to help the team grow “.

You are very cold on set pieces, especially in penalties. This year Roma had weakness in this fundamental, do you feel you can become Roma’s penalty taker?

“I often kick the placed but this is a decision that belongs to the coach. Roma have quality players like Veretout and Pellegrini, beating a penalty means taking on many responsibilities “.

What convinced you to come to Rome, this year you played less in the port, why? Do you think you can stay in Rome for more than six months?

“I’m someone who likes challenges. I am grateful to Porto for having made them grow a lot. We were from a five year stint together, last season was the best for me. I’m here to prove my worth both in training and in matches. I want to prove it to stay here for a long time ”.

Was the idea of ​​returning to the national team decisive for coming here to Rome?

“My goal is to return to the national team. Portugal must win the first match and then they could face Italy. Portugal has all the cards to play the next World Cup ”.

You defined yourself box to box but where do you think you express yourself best?

“My favorite position is in a three-man midfield like number 8 or lower in a two-man midfield. The important thing is to help the team ”.

How do you explain this late explosion?

“I think it was a normal path, not all of us are Mbappe. There have been difficulties on this path. I learned a lot both on and off the pitch. I feel like a complete player but I would not change anything of my experiences, without them I would not be what I am today “.

Why did you choose number 27?

“It has been my number for a long time and I feel very comfortable with this number.”

You have been here for almost three days, what has impressed you most of these days?

“I was surprised by the quality of the team. The infrastructure is excellent. I was very well received by everyone and I thank them. I was already following Roma and seeing them also from the outside you can understand the movements that are useful on the pitch. Over time I will feel more and more at ease and things will improve. ”