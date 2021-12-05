Roma-Inter 0-3, the report cards: Dzeko scores the former’s goal, Shomurodov who saw it?

Final result: Roma-Inter 0-3

ROME (edited by Antonino Sergi)

Rui Patricio 5 – Usually among the best in the field of Rome, unfortunate this evening. Perhaps deceived by Zaniolo and Cristante, he is surprised by Calhanoglu’s corner kick. He has no responsibility on Dzeko and Dumfries, another excellent save on the Bosnian.

Mancini 5 – The only flash of his game is that run in the penalty area and then serve a great ball to Vina, behind instead everything goes wrong. Fragile like the others and a heavy yellow, there will be no next one.

Smalling 5 – The Englishman is called to lead a defense, at least in the first half, completely in disarray. Roma scores in defense, Dzeko is a giant against the former United.

Kumbulla 5 – Returned to the field from the first minute after the match against Genoa, this time it goes badly. Inter attacked in the first half, sent balls in the middle and was in confusion like the other two teammates. From 62 ‘Bove 6 – Try to get noticed on a too complicated evening.

Ibanez 5 – Mourinho chooses him to have a player blocked almost on the defensive line to curb Perisic’s advances, the former Atalanta however has great difficulties against the speed of the Croatian and Inter on the left manages to break through easily.

Veretout 5 – He should put a gag on Calhanoglu but the Turkish makes good and bad weather against the French, he never manages to put a stop to him and the former Milan does what he wants on the trocar. From 90 ‘Volpato sv.

Cristante 5 – His game does not start well with that ball passing by his side before bumping into Calhanoglu’s corner, he loses the direct duel with the opponent’s metronome Brozovic.

Mkhitaryan 5.5 – He is deployed in the mid-wing position to then act as a glue with the advanced department, he is one of the few who at least tries in the offensive area. Some conclusions hit the Nerazzurri rearguard.

Vina 4.5 – It seemed like his game, first a good descent and then a great chance to score. The problem, however, is to face Dumfries, the Dutchman anticipates him very easily in the action of Inter’s third goal.

Zaniolo 5 – One of the first to light up in Rome, he tries to outgass and create some danger towards Handanovic’s goal. He goes out too soon, he is not flawless even on the corner that leads to Calhanoglu’s goal.

Shomurodov 4.5 – Who has seen? If there was a better way of not making Abraham regret it, the Uzbek has done it perfectly. He touches very few balls, he just tickles Inter’s back pack.

José Mourinho 5 – The clash against “his” Inter could not have gone worse, a first half in which Roma were crushed in every area of ​​the pitch by Inzaghi’s team. Try to take sides in the mirror but the opponents always find a way to post, there is no real light in the middle of the field and grasslands open up on the outside for the Nerazzurri. Absences are a mitigating factor but another Rome is needed.

INTER

Handanovic 6 – Little solicited by the Giallorossi team, he carries out routine administration without flaws.

D’Ambrosio 6.5 – Check out the initial outbursts of José Mourinho’s line-up. Then as the minutes go by he grows helping his teammates also in the push phase.

Skriniar 7 – Claims his physique on Shomurodov. He never concedes the conclusion towards Handanovic’s goal to the Roma strikers.

Sticks 7.5 – Providential with its defensive readings to stem the restart of Rome. Once again demonstrates a lot of personality when it comes to setting the action. The attack from outside attack was perfect for Dumfries’ 3-0. From 76 ‘Dimarco sv

Dumfries 7.5 – He starts quietly then takes the chair. First he saves a goal from Vina, then on the overturning in front he makes the most of a cross from the left of Bastoni to put Rui Patricio and make the 3-0.

Stretcher 6.5 – The usual Nerazzurri lung never spares himself to go to close the Nerazzurri ball carriers. The midfielder is very precious as always. From 59 ‘Vidal 6.5 – Enter making a lot of density in the middle of the field playing an ordered piece.

Brozovic 7 – He directs the operations in the middle of the field, also helping his comrades from the rear guard against the Roma attacks. Positive performance from the midfielder.

Calhanoglu 7.5 – Unlock the result with a poisonous trajectory, also facilitated by the Giallorossi defensive mess, which bags behind Rui Patricio. Unpaid concludes a textbook action by serving the assist for Dzeko’s 2-0. From 82 ‘Sensi sv

Perisic 7 – He constantly pushes on the left wing with his quality, often taking advantage of the overlapping of Batons. He covers his own half when necessary.

Correa 7 – With his movements he puts the defense of Rome in crisis. It moves across the entire attack front using its speed with or without the ball between its feet. Forced to leave the field due to a flexor problem. From 59 ‘Sanchez 6 – He tries to find personal glory but is blocked by the Giallorossi defense, he works hard and fights for every ball.

Dzeko 7.5 – The audience is divided between applause and whistles towards him. He is not afraid of returning to the Olimpico. Indeed, after 23 minutes he finds the goal by concluding a beautiful offensive plot of his own. From 76 ‘Vecino sv

Simone Inzaghi 8 – Proof of strength of his Inter that within 45 minutes manages to dismiss the Rome case with a first fraction of great quality. In the second half, the team manages the advantage for three points that bring it closer and closer to the top.